

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit attributable to equity holders dropped 11 percent to $139 million from last year's $157 million. Earnings per share were 1.26 US cents or 9.85 HK cents, compared to 1.42 US cents last year.



Pre-tax income plunged 79 percent year-over-year to $35 million, while gross profit was flat at $1.61 billion. Gross profit margin dropped 0.6 percentage points to 13.7%.



Revenue was $11.76 billion, a 5 percent increase from last year's $11.23 billion. Sequentially, revenues grew 18 percent with growth in alll three of its main businesses, namely data center, mobile, and PCs and smart devices.



Further, Lenovo said its Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 6.0 HK cents per share.



Looking ahead, the company said market conditions remain challenging and that it is strongly executing its 3-wave strategy.



Additionally, Lenovo said it finalized a joint venture agreement with Fujitsu, wherein the two companies will combine resources.



