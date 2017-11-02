Dubai Ruler Launches IT Education Initiative to Create One Million Arab Coders

DUBAI, UAE, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Supported by the Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation, Initiative aims to create a pool of software coders to lead the Arab world into the digital era

The Hussain Sajwani - DAMAC Foundation, a joint venture between DAMAC Properties and its Chairman, Mr Hussain Sajwani, has signed a partnership memorandum to support and sponsor the One Million Arab Coders initiative. The initiative, launched by UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aims to provide free coding training for one million Arabs.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "We thank the Hussain Sajwani - DAMAC Foundation for supporting the One Million Arab Coders initiative, which seeks to empower Arabs with the language of the modern era - an essential step towards building a brighter future. Our private sector institutions are key partners in development and play an active role in building tomorrow's societies."

'One Million Arab Coders' is a first of its kind pan-Arab education initiative that is created in collaboration with the Hussain Sajwani - DAMAC Foundation, a joint philanthropic initiative between the DAMAC Group and its Chairman to support His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision for the creation of an empowered, happier society through learning and skills development.

The partnership agreement was signed during a ceremony held at the Dubai Future Foundation offices at Emirates Towers, by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Future, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, and Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC Properties.

Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency Al Gergawi said, "This initiative aims to provide the fundamental capabilities and skill sets that the participants will need tomorrow, without cost, to help the Arab world in creating solutions needed to drive sustainable development, while building a knowledge-based economy that is underpinned by technology."

"The Hussain Sajwani - DAMAC Foundation is committed to see His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision for a better future through empowered, happier societies across the Arab world," said Sajwani. "I am delighted to have One Million Arab Coders as our first initiative and to be partnered with the Dubai Future Foundation."

The One Million Arab Coders initiative is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the charitable foundation dedicated to spreading education and knowledge to contribute to a renaissance in the Arab world, and to advance the region by investing in youth, whose energies and abilities will build the future.

The initiative, which is managed by the Dubai Future Foundation, consists of three phases to be completed over two years. The first phase includes enrolment by Arab students and tutors from across the world at http://www.arabcoders.ae . Here, participants can begin free training, and receive a certificate at the end of each course.

In the second phase, the top 1,000 students will be selected through the Coders Challenge, and they will be able to enrol in, and receive, more advanced courses, scholarships and vocational courses for professionals.

In the third stage, the topten coders will be selected. The first-place winner will receive an award of $1 million, while the remaining nine will each receive $50,000. The top four tutors will receive $200,000 in total, with each receiving $50,000.

The initiative will empower Arabs so they can get jobs - current statistics reveal that, globally, approximately 80 million jobs will be available in 2020 in software, smart phone applications, and web development.

