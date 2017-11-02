AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

Key Highlights
- Revenue increased by 5% to $258.9 million in the third quarter 2017 from $247.5 million in the third quarter 2016
- EBITDA(2) was $27.6 million in the third quarter 2017, an increase of $4.2 million, or 18%, over the same period in 2016
- Operating profit increased by 10% to $17.8 million in the third quarter 2017 from $16.1 million in the third quarter 2016
- Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 169% to $14.0 million in the third quarter 2017 from $5.2 million in the third quarter 2016
- EPS, on a fully diluted basis, was $0.44 in the third quarter 2017, an increase of $0.26, or 144%, over the same period in 2016
- Cash from operating activities on a year to date basis was $45.3 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 11%, over the same period in 2016
- Annualized return on capital employed increased to 21.5% in the third quarter 2017, as compared to 18.0% in the third quarter 2016
- AMG has mandated Outotec OYJ, Finland, to complete engineering work for a second lithium concentrate plant at the Mibra mine in Brazil
Amsterdam, 2 November 2017 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported third quarter 2017 EBITDA of $27.6 million, an 18% increase from $23.4 million in the third quarter 2016. Revenue increased to $258.9 million in the third quarter 2017, an increase of $11.4 million, or 5%, from the third quarter 2016. Net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter 2017 was $14.0 million, a 169% increase from $5.2 million in the third quarter 2016.
Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "AMG's third quarter 2017 performance was once again strong across all of our key financial and operational metrics, driven primarily by improved pricing and volume in our Critical Materials business. On a year to date basis, net income attributable to shareholders has increased by $12.0 million, or 39%, to $42.6 million, resulting in a 29% year to date improvement in EPS, on a fully diluted basis.
I am pleased to announce that during the quarter, we further advanced our work on the first lithium concentrate plant at the Mibra mine in Brazil, in accordance with our EPC contract development schedule with Outotec OYJ, Finland. Furthermore, as announced today, we have signed a contract with Outotec to complete engineering work for a second lithium concentrate plant at the Mibra mine in Brazil. The annual design capacity of the second lithium concentrate plant will be 90,000 tons, leading to a combined annual production capacity of 180,000 tons. We expect to make a final investment decision for the second plant in December 2017 and reach full operating capacity by the end of 2019.
AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $23.5 million during the third quarter 2017, thanks to strong financial performance in vanadium and titanium alloys, and the recognition of $4.6 million in business interruption insurance, following the fire at the Mibra mine in Brazil.
AMG Engineering's EBITDA of $4.1 million in the third quarter 2017 was down compared to the third quarter 2016, mainly due to the $4.3 million gain on the sale of an unused production facility recognized in the prior year.
In the third quarter of 2017, AMG generated cash from operating activities of $16.8 million, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 19%, over the same period in 2016. On a year to date basis, AMG generated cash from operating activities of $45.3 million in 2017, an increase of $4.6 million, or 11%, compared to the same period in 2016."
Key Figures
|In 000's US Dollar
|Q3 '17
|Q3 '16
|Change
|Revenue
|$258,941
|$247,526
|5%
|Gross profit
|51,273
|46,298
|11%
|Gross margin
|19.8%
|18.7%
|Operating profit
|17,756
|16,110
|10%
|Operating margin
|6.9%
|6.5%
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|13,953
|5,181
|169%
|EPS - Fully diluted
|0.44
|0.18
|144%
|EBIT (1)
|19,879
|16,231
|22%
|EBITDA (2)
|27,638
|23,403
|18%
|EBITDA margin
|10.7%
|9.5%
|Cash from operating activities
|16,790
|20,677
|(19%)
Note:
- EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring and equity-settled share-based payments and includes foreign currency gains or losses.
- EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
Operational Review
AMG Critical Materials
|Q3 '17
|Q3 '16
|Change
|Revenue
|$203,352
|$177,490
|15%
|Gross profit
|36,695
|31,931
|15%
|Operating profit
|15,752
|9,106
|73%
|EBITDA
|23,509
|14,467
|63%
AMG Critical Materials' revenue in the third quarter increased by $25.9 million, or 15%, to $203.4 million, driven by improved vanadium, aluminum, titanium, antimony, chrome and graphite prices, and higher sales volumes of vanadium, chrome, antimony, and titanium products.
Gross profit in the third quarter increased by $4.8 million, or 15%, to $36.7 million. Strong financial performance in vanadium and titanium alloys in the quarter was partially offset by lower gross profit in tantalum, aluminum and antimony. The reduction in tantalum gross profit was driven by lower sales volumes due to the fire damage sustained at the Mibra mine in Brazil in the first quarter of 2017, and lower sales prices.
AMG is insured for the interruption to the tantalum business and has recorded insurance proceeds of $4.6 million during the third quarter 2017, which is included within gross profit and EBITDA.
Additional insurance proceeds, in respect of both business interruption and property damage, are expected to be recorded in the fourth quarter 2017. In accordance with IFRS, AMG is recognizing the insurance proceeds as recovery amounts are finalized.
SG&A expenses in the third quarter 2017 decreased by $1.8 million, or 8%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a reduction in share-based compensation expenses.
Third quarter 2017 EBITDA margin increased to 12%, compared to 8% in the third quarter 2016.
AMG Engineering
|Q3 '17
|Q3 '16
|Change
|Revenue
|$55,589
|$70,036
|(21%)
|Gross profit
|14,578
|14,367
|1%
|Operating profit
|2,004
|7,004
|(71%)
|EBITDA
|4,129
|8,936
|(54%)
AMG Engineering signed $40.5 million in new orders during the third quarter 2017, representing a 0.73x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $175.9 million as of September 30, 2017, an increase of $40.4 million, or 30%, from December 31, 2016. Order intake in the third quarter was adversely impacted by the timing of a number of large orders which are expected to be finalized in the near term.
AMG Engineering's third quarter 2017 revenue decreased $14.4 million, or 21%, to $55.6 million. Revenue in the quarter was adversely impacted due to a high proportion of early stage, large contracts in the engineering division which increase quarterly volatility. We do not expect any significant impact on revenue or earnings on an annualized basis as a result of the higher proportion of large contracts within the order backlog.
Third quarter 2017 gross profit increased slightly by $0.2 million, or 1%, to $14.6 million, and gross margin increased to 26% from 21%, due to a greater proportion of revenue being generated from high margin, aerospace market facing products in the quarter.
SG&A expenses increased by $0.9 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter 2016, primarily due to higher employee related expenses and research & development costs, offset by lower share-based compensation expenses.
EBITDA decreased by $4.8 million to $4.1 million in the third quarter 2017. The year over year reduction was primarily due to the recognition of a $4.3 million gain on the sale of an unused production facility in Berlin in the third quarter of 2016.
Financial Review
Tax
AMG recorded an income tax expense of $1.7 million in the third quarter 2017 as compared to a tax expense of $4.1 million in the same period in 2016. The lower tax expense in the third quarter 2017 was primarily due to a drop in the Brazilian Real, which reduced income tax expense.
Due to the volatile nature of the Company's deferred tax balances caused by items such as the Brazil currency fluctuations, AMG focuses on cash tax payments. AMG paid taxes of $3.2 million in the third quarter 2017 as compared to tax payments of $1.1 million in the same period in 2016. For the third quarter 2017, AMG's effective cash tax rate was 21%, compared to 12% in the same period in 2016. The increase is due to higher profitability in countries where the Company does not have tax losses carried forward to reduce tax liabilities.
Non-Recurring Items
AMG's third quarter 2017 gross profit of $51.3 million includes non-recurring items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.
A summary of non-recurring items included in gross profit in the third quarters of 2017 and 2016 are below:
Non-recurring items included in gross profit
|Q3 '17
|Q3 '16
|Change
|Gross profit
|$51,273
|$46,298
|11%
|Restructuring expense
|353
|234
|51%
|Asset impairment (reversal) expense
|(101)
|-
|N/A
|Gross profit before non-
recurring items
|51,525
|46,532
|11%
Gross profit before non-recurring items by reporting segment
|Q3 '17
|Q3 '16
|Change
|AMG Critical Materials
|$36,873
|$32,025
|15%
|AMG Engineering
|14,652
|14,507
|1%
|Gross profit before non-
recurring items
|51,525
|46,532
|11%
As noted in AMG's 2016 financial statements, the Company modified its income statement presentation in order to take into consideration ESMA's latest recommendations. This resulted in the reclassification of restructuring expenses and asset impairment expenses into expenses by function, and consequently gross profit.
Liquidity
|September 30, 2017
|December 31, 2016
|Change
|Total debt
|$187,217
|$168,080
|11%
|Cash and cash equivalents
|171,789
|160,744
|7%
|Net debt
|15,428
|7,336
|110%
AMG had a net debt position of $15.4 million as of September 30, 2017. Total debt increased by $19.1 million and net debt increased $8.1 million from December 31, 2016, as we borrowed in Brazil for our first spodumene plant.
Cash from operating activities decreased by $3.9 million, or 19%, to $16.8 million in the third quarter 2017, due to an increase in working capital during the quarter which was largely driven by an increase in accounts receivable related to increases in price and volume in AMG Critical Materials.
Capital expenditures increased to $23.2 million in the third quarter 2017 compared to $8.3 million in the same period in 2016. Capital spending in the third quarter 2017 included $9.2 million of maintenance capital. The largest expansion capital projects were the lithium project in Brazil, and the titanium aluminide expansion in Germany.
Including the $171.8 million of cash, AMG had $338 million of total liquidity as of September 30, 2017.
Net Finance Costs
AMG's third quarter 2017 net finance costs decreased to $2.3 million from $6.8 million in the third quarter 2016, due to significant finance costs recognized in the third quarter of 2016 as a result of refinancing the credit facility.
SG&A
AMG's third quarter 2017 SG&A expenses were $33.8 million compared to $34.7 million in the third quarter 2016, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses of $4.3 million, partially offset by higher employee related expenses of $2.8 million.
Outlook
AMG expects full year 2017 EBITDA to improve by 10%, or more, relative to 2016.
In 2018, AMG expects to continue its strong financial performance and improve profitability relative to 2017.
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement
|For the quarter ended September 30
|In thousands of US Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|258,941
|247,526
|Cost of sales
|207,668
|201,228
|Gross profit
|51,273
|46,298
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|33,787
|34,701
|Environmental expense
|-
|45
|Net other operating income
|(270)
|(4,558)
|Operating profit
|17,756
|16,110
|Finance income
|(229)
|(165)
|Finance expense
|2,136
|6,293
|Foreign exchange loss
|359
|708
|Net finance costs
|2,266
|6,836
|Share of gain of associates and joint ventures, net of tax
|-
|368
|Profit before income tax
|15,490
|9,642
|Income tax expense
|1,731
|4,132
|Profit for the period
|13,759
|5,510
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|13,953
|5,181
|Non-controlling interests
|(194)
|329
|Profit for the period
|13,759
|5,510
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|0.47
|0.19
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.44
|0.18
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement
|For the nine months ended September 30
|In thousands of US Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|778,952
|733,274
|Cost of sales
|620,832
|589,451
|Gross profit
|158,120
|143,823
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|97,339
|100,761
|Environmental expense
|-
|45
|Net other operating income
|(580)
|(4,993)
|Operating profit
|61,361
|48,010
|Finance income
|(650)
|(459)
|Finance expense
|6,440
|10,806
|Foreign exchange loss
|276
|1,644
|Net finance costs
|6,066
|11,991
|Share of gain of associates and joint ventures, net of tax
|-
|1,804
|Profit before income tax
|55,295
|37,823
|Income tax expense
|12,925
|7,217
|Profit for the period
|42,370
|30,606
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|42,634
|30,602
|Non-controlling interests
|(264)
|4
|Profit for the period
|42,370
|30,606
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|1.47
|1.10
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.34
|1.04
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|In thousands of US Dollars
| September 30,
2017
Unaudited
|December 31, 2016
|Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|271,258
|226,098
|Goodwill
|24,753
|22,729
|Intangible assets
|12,368
|10,486
|Derivative financial instruments
|751
|740
|Other investments
|30,411
|29,930
|Deferred tax assets
|37,113
|41,285
|Restricted cash
|817
|2,526
|Other assets
|12,738
|17,207
|Total non-current assets
|390,209
|351,001
|Inventories
|158,565
|143,593
|Derivative financial instruments
|8,523
|4,007
|Trade and other receivables
|149,186
|129,220
|Other assets
|38,760
|31,598
|Cash and cash equivalents
|171,789
|160,744
|Assets held for sale
|2,025
|149
|Total current assets
|528,848
|469,311
|Total assets
|919,057
|820,312
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|(continued)
|In thousands of US Dollars
| September 30, 2017
Unaudited
|December 31, 2016*
|Equity
|Issued capital
|796
|760
|Share premium
|432,848
|389,066
|Treasury shares
|(3,821)
|(570)
|Other reserves
|(78,768)
|(97,085)
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(114,889)
|(116,457)
|Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
|236,166
|175,714
|Non-controlling interests
|24,280
|22,073
|Total equity
|260,446
|197,787
|Liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|155,393
|150,959
|Employee benefits
|153,675
|141,588
|Provisions
|31,054
|30,854
|Deferred revenue
|-
|2,822
|Other liabilities
|3,968
|6,874
|Derivative financial instruments
|60
|887
|Deferred tax liabilities
|9,398
|8,435
|Total non-current liabilities
|353,548
|342,419
|Loans and borrowings
|16,324
|9,621
|Short term bank debt
|15,500
|7,500
|Other liabilities
|56,639
|57,528
|Trade and other payables
|144,225
|133,328
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,109
|4,661
|Advance payments
|40,982
|29,404
|Deferred revenue
|1,098
|10,198
|Current taxes payable
|10,819
|7,065
|Provisions
|18,367
|20,801
|Total current liabilities
|305,063
|280,106
|Total liabilities
|658,611
|622,525
|Total equity and liabilities
|919,057
|820,312
*Reclassified share reserves from other reserves to retained earnings (deficit) for December 31, 2016
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
For the nine months ended September 30
|In thousands of US Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash from operating activities
|Profit for the year
|42,370
|30,606
|Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows:
|Non-cash:
|Income tax expense
|12,925
|7,217
|Depreciation and amortization
|22,501
|22,010
|Asset impairment expense
|811
|-
|Net finance costs
|6,066
|11,991
|Share of gain of associates and joint ventures
|-
|(1,804)
|Gain on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(43)
|(4,193)
|Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
|6,624
|1,509
|Movement in provisions, pensions and government grants
|(4,718)
|(14,834)
|Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments
|(27,318)
|(2,043)
|Cash generated from operating activities
|59,218
|50,459
|Finance costs paid, net
|(5,813)
|(4,994)
|Income tax paid, net
|(8,152)
|(4,793)
|Net cash from operating activities
|45,253
|40,672
|Cash used in investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|183
|522
|Insurance proceeds on property, plant and equipment
|1,516
|-
|Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries (net of cash divested of $1,820 in 2016)
|-
|6,512
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|(52,677)
|(22,738)
|Acquisition of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired of $35 in 2016)
|-
|(4,961)
|Acquisition of other non-current investments
|-
|(1,000)
|Change in restricted cash
|1,883
|116
|Other
|(11)
|(46)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(49,106)
|(21,595)
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|(continued)
|For the nine months ended September 30
|In thousands of US Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|19,500
|163,755
|Payment of transaction costs related to debt issuance
|-
|(3,267)
|Repayment of borrowings
|(7,909)
|(121,640)
|Change in non-controlling interests
|-
|(2,695)
|Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|14,370
|-
|Net repurchase of common stock
|(12,434)
|(1,705)
|Dividend
|(9,310)
|(7,558)
|Other
|-
|(68)
|Net cash from financing activities
|4,217
|26,822
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|364
|45,899
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|160,744
|127,778
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|10,681
|400
|Cash and cash equivalents at September 30
|171,789
|174,077
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).
About AMG
AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.
AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.
With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com (http://www.amg-nv.com/)).
