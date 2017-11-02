AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

Key Highlights

Revenue increased by 5% to $258.9 million in the third quarter 2017 from $247.5 million in the third quarter 2016

EBITDA (2) was $27.6 million in the third quarter 2017, an increase of $4.2 million, or 18%, over the same period in 2016

Operating profit increased by 10% to $17.8 million in the third quarter 2017 from $16.1 million in the third quarter 2016

Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 169% to $14.0 million in the third quarter 2017 from $5.2 million in the third quarter 2016

EPS, on a fully diluted basis, was $0.44 in the third quarter 2017, an increase of $0.26, or 144%, over the same period in 2016

Cash from operating activities on a year to date basis was $45.3 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 11%, over the same period in 2016

Annualized return on capital employed increased to 21.5% in the third quarter 2017, as compared to 18.0% in the third quarter 2016

AMG has mandated Outotec OYJ, Finland, to complete engineering work for a second lithium concentrate plant at the Mibra mine in Brazil

Amsterdam, 2 November 2017 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported third quarter 2017 EBITDA of $27.6 million, an 18% increase from $23.4 million in the third quarter 2016. Revenue increased to $258.9 million in the third quarter 2017, an increase of $11.4 million, or 5%, from the third quarter 2016. Net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter 2017 was $14.0 million, a 169% increase from $5.2 million in the third quarter 2016.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "AMG's third quarter 2017 performance was once again strong across all of our key financial and operational metrics, driven primarily by improved pricing and volume in our Critical Materials business. On a year to date basis, net income attributable to shareholders has increased by $12.0 million, or 39%, to $42.6 million, resulting in a 29% year to date improvement in EPS, on a fully diluted basis.

I am pleased to announce that during the quarter, we further advanced our work on the first lithium concentrate plant at the Mibra mine in Brazil, in accordance with our EPC contract development schedule with Outotec OYJ, Finland. Furthermore, as announced today, we have signed a contract with Outotec to complete engineering work for a second lithium concentrate plant at the Mibra mine in Brazil. The annual design capacity of the second lithium concentrate plant will be 90,000 tons, leading to a combined annual production capacity of 180,000 tons. We expect to make a final investment decision for the second plant in December 2017 and reach full operating capacity by the end of 2019.

AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $23.5 million during the third quarter 2017, thanks to strong financial performance in vanadium and titanium alloys, and the recognition of $4.6 million in business interruption insurance, following the fire at the Mibra mine in Brazil.

AMG Engineering's EBITDA of $4.1 million in the third quarter 2017 was down compared to the third quarter 2016, mainly due to the $4.3 million gain on the sale of an unused production facility recognized in the prior year.

In the third quarter of 2017, AMG generated cash from operating activities of $16.8 million, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 19%, over the same period in 2016. On a year to date basis, AMG generated cash from operating activities of $45.3 million in 2017, an increase of $4.6 million, or 11%, compared to the same period in 2016."

Key Figures

In 000's US Dollar Q3 '17 Q3 '16 Change Revenue $258,941 $247,526 5% Gross profit 51,273 46,298 11% Gross margin 19.8% 18.7% Operating profit 17,756 16,110 10% Operating margin 6.9% 6.5% Net income attributable to shareholders 13,953 5,181 169% EPS - Fully diluted 0.44 0.18 144% EBIT (1) 19,879 16,231 22% EBITDA (2) 27,638 23,403 18% EBITDA margin 10.7% 9.5% Cash from operating activities 16,790 20,677 (19%)

Note:

EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring and equity-settled share-based payments and includes foreign currency gains or losses. EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Critical Materials

Q3 '17 Q3 '16 Change Revenue $203,352 $177,490 15% Gross profit 36,695 31,931 15% Operating profit 15,752 9,106 73% EBITDA 23,509 14,467 63%

AMG Critical Materials' revenue in the third quarter increased by $25.9 million, or 15%, to $203.4 million, driven by improved vanadium, aluminum, titanium, antimony, chrome and graphite prices, and higher sales volumes of vanadium, chrome, antimony, and titanium products.

Gross profit in the third quarter increased by $4.8 million, or 15%, to $36.7 million. Strong financial performance in vanadium and titanium alloys in the quarter was partially offset by lower gross profit in tantalum, aluminum and antimony. The reduction in tantalum gross profit was driven by lower sales volumes due to the fire damage sustained at the Mibra mine in Brazil in the first quarter of 2017, and lower sales prices.

AMG is insured for the interruption to the tantalum business and has recorded insurance proceeds of $4.6 million during the third quarter 2017, which is included within gross profit and EBITDA.

Additional insurance proceeds, in respect of both business interruption and property damage, are expected to be recorded in the fourth quarter 2017. In accordance with IFRS, AMG is recognizing the insurance proceeds as recovery amounts are finalized.

SG&A expenses in the third quarter 2017 decreased by $1.8 million, or 8%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a reduction in share-based compensation expenses.

Third quarter 2017 EBITDA margin increased to 12%, compared to 8% in the third quarter 2016.

AMG Engineering

Q3 '17 Q3 '16 Change Revenue $55,589 $70,036 (21%) Gross profit 14,578 14,367 1% Operating profit 2,004 7,004 (71%) EBITDA 4,129 8,936 (54%)

AMG Engineering signed $40.5 million in new orders during the third quarter 2017, representing a 0.73x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $175.9 million as of September 30, 2017, an increase of $40.4 million, or 30%, from December 31, 2016. Order intake in the third quarter was adversely impacted by the timing of a number of large orders which are expected to be finalized in the near term.

AMG Engineering's third quarter 2017 revenue decreased $14.4 million, or 21%, to $55.6 million. Revenue in the quarter was adversely impacted due to a high proportion of early stage, large contracts in the engineering division which increase quarterly volatility. We do not expect any significant impact on revenue or earnings on an annualized basis as a result of the higher proportion of large contracts within the order backlog.

Third quarter 2017 gross profit increased slightly by $0.2 million, or 1%, to $14.6 million, and gross margin increased to 26% from 21%, due to a greater proportion of revenue being generated from high margin, aerospace market facing products in the quarter.

SG&A expenses increased by $0.9 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter 2016, primarily due to higher employee related expenses and research & development costs, offset by lower share-based compensation expenses.

EBITDA decreased by $4.8 million to $4.1 million in the third quarter 2017. The year over year reduction was primarily due to the recognition of a $4.3 million gain on the sale of an unused production facility in Berlin in the third quarter of 2016.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $1.7 million in the third quarter 2017 as compared to a tax expense of $4.1 million in the same period in 2016. The lower tax expense in the third quarter 2017 was primarily due to a drop in the Brazilian Real, which reduced income tax expense.

Due to the volatile nature of the Company's deferred tax balances caused by items such as the Brazil currency fluctuations, AMG focuses on cash tax payments. AMG paid taxes of $3.2 million in the third quarter 2017 as compared to tax payments of $1.1 million in the same period in 2016. For the third quarter 2017, AMG's effective cash tax rate was 21%, compared to 12% in the same period in 2016. The increase is due to higher profitability in countries where the Company does not have tax losses carried forward to reduce tax liabilities.

Non-Recurring Items

AMG's third quarter 2017 gross profit of $51.3 million includes non-recurring items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of non-recurring items included in gross profit in the third quarters of 2017 and 2016 are below:

Non-recurring items included in gross profit

Q3 '17 Q3 '16 Change Gross profit $51,273 $46,298 11% Restructuring expense 353 234 51% Asset impairment (reversal) expense (101) - N/A Gross profit before non-

recurring items 51,525 46,532 11%

Gross profit before non-recurring items by reporting segment

Q3 '17 Q3 '16 Change AMG Critical Materials $36,873 $32,025 15% AMG Engineering 14,652 14,507 1% Gross profit before non-

recurring items 51,525 46,532 11%

As noted in AMG's 2016 financial statements, the Company modified its income statement presentation in order to take into consideration ESMA's latest recommendations. This resulted in the reclassification of restructuring expenses and asset impairment expenses into expenses by function, and consequently gross profit.

Liquidity

September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Change Total debt $187,217 $168,080 11% Cash and cash equivalents 171,789 160,744 7% Net debt 15,428 7,336 110%

AMG had a net debt position of $15.4 million as of September 30, 2017. Total debt increased by $19.1 million and net debt increased $8.1 million from December 31, 2016, as we borrowed in Brazil for our first spodumene plant.

Cash from operating activities decreased by $3.9 million, or 19%, to $16.8 million in the third quarter 2017, due to an increase in working capital during the quarter which was largely driven by an increase in accounts receivable related to increases in price and volume in AMG Critical Materials.

Capital expenditures increased to $23.2 million in the third quarter 2017 compared to $8.3 million in the same period in 2016. Capital spending in the third quarter 2017 included $9.2 million of maintenance capital. The largest expansion capital projects were the lithium project in Brazil, and the titanium aluminide expansion in Germany.

Including the $171.8 million of cash, AMG had $338 million of total liquidity as of September 30, 2017.

Net Finance Costs

AMG's third quarter 2017 net finance costs decreased to $2.3 million from $6.8 million in the third quarter 2016, due to significant finance costs recognized in the third quarter of 2016 as a result of refinancing the credit facility.

SG&A

AMG's third quarter 2017 SG&A expenses were $33.8 million compared to $34.7 million in the third quarter 2016, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses of $4.3 million, partially offset by higher employee related expenses of $2.8 million.

Outlook

AMG expects full year 2017 EBITDA to improve by 10%, or more, relative to 2016.

In 2018, AMG expects to continue its strong financial performance and improve profitability relative to 2017.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended September 30 In thousands of US Dollars 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 258,941 247,526 Cost of sales 207,668 201,228 Gross profit 51,273 46,298 Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,787 34,701 Environmental expense - 45 Net other operating income (270) (4,558) Operating profit 17,756 16,110 Finance income (229) (165) Finance expense 2,136 6,293 Foreign exchange loss 359 708 Net finance costs 2,266 6,836 Share of gain of associates and joint ventures, net of tax - 368 Profit before income tax 15,490 9,642 Income tax expense 1,731 4,132 Profit for the period 13,759 5,510 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 13,953 5,181 Non-controlling interests (194) 329 Profit for the period 13,759 5,510 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 0.47 0.19 Diluted earnings per share 0.44 0.18











AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US Dollars 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 778,952 733,274 Cost of sales 620,832 589,451 Gross profit 158,120 143,823 Selling, general and administrative expenses 97,339 100,761 Environmental expense - 45 Net other operating income (580) (4,993) Operating profit 61,361 48,010 Finance income (650) (459) Finance expense 6,440 10,806 Foreign exchange loss 276 1,644 Net finance costs 6,066 11,991 Share of gain of associates and joint ventures, net of tax - 1,804 Profit before income tax 55,295 37,823 Income tax expense 12,925 7,217 Profit for the period 42,370 30,606 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 42,634 30,602 Non-controlling interests (264) 4 Profit for the period 42,370 30,606 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 1.47 1.10 Diluted earnings per share 1.34 1.04





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US Dollars September 30,

2017

Unaudited December 31, 2016 Assets Property, plant and equipment 271,258 226,098 Goodwill 24,753 22,729 Intangible assets 12,368 10,486 Derivative financial instruments 751 740 Other investments 30,411 29,930 Deferred tax assets 37,113 41,285 Restricted cash 817 2,526 Other assets 12,738 17,207 Total non-current assets 390,209 351,001 Inventories 158,565 143,593 Derivative financial instruments 8,523 4,007 Trade and other receivables 149,186 129,220 Other assets 38,760 31,598 Cash and cash equivalents 171,789 160,744 Assets held for sale 2,025 149 Total current assets 528,848 469,311 Total assets 919,057 820,312

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US Dollars September 30, 2017

Unaudited December 31, 2016* Equity Issued capital 796 760 Share premium 432,848 389,066 Treasury shares (3,821) (570) Other reserves (78,768) (97,085) Retained earnings (deficit) (114,889) (116,457) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 236,166 175,714 Non-controlling interests 24,280 22,073 Total equity 260,446 197,787 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 155,393 150,959 Employee benefits 153,675 141,588 Provisions 31,054 30,854 Deferred revenue - 2,822 Other liabilities 3,968 6,874 Derivative financial instruments 60 887 Deferred tax liabilities 9,398 8,435 Total non-current liabilities 353,548 342,419 Loans and borrowings 16,324 9,621 Short term bank debt 15,500 7,500 Other liabilities 56,639 57,528 Trade and other payables 144,225 133,328 Derivative financial instruments 1,109 4,661 Advance payments 40,982 29,404 Deferred revenue 1,098 10,198 Current taxes payable 10,819 7,065 Provisions 18,367 20,801 Total current liabilities 305,063 280,106 Total liabilities 658,611 622,525 Total equity and liabilities 919,057 820,312

*Reclassified share reserves from other reserves to retained earnings (deficit) for December 31, 2016

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US Dollars 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from operating activities Profit for the year 42,370 30,606 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 12,925 7,217 Depreciation and amortization 22,501 22,010 Asset impairment expense 811 - Net finance costs 6,066 11,991 Share of gain of associates and joint ventures - (1,804) Gain on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment (43) (4,193) Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 6,624 1,509 Movement in provisions, pensions and government grants (4,718) (14,834) Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments (27,318) (2,043) Cash generated from operating activities 59,218 50,459 Finance costs paid, net (5,813) (4,994) Income tax paid, net (8,152) (4,793) Net cash from operating activities 45,253 40,672 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 183 522 Insurance proceeds on property, plant and equipment 1,516 - Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries (net of cash divested of $1,820 in 2016) - 6,512 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (52,677) (22,738) Acquisition of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired of $35 in 2016) - (4,961) Acquisition of other non-current investments - (1,000) Change in restricted cash 1,883 116 Other (11) (46) Net cash used in investing activities (49,106) (21,595)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US Dollars 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 19,500 163,755 Payment of transaction costs related to debt issuance - (3,267) Repayment of borrowings (7,909) (121,640) Change in non-controlling interests - (2,695) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 14,370 - Net repurchase of common stock (12,434) (1,705) Dividend (9,310) (7,558) Other - (68) Net cash from financing activities 4,217 26,822 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 364 45,899 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 160,744 127,778 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 10,681 400 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 171,789 174,077

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com (http://www.amg-nv.com/)).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels@amg-nv.com (mailto:sdaniels@amg-nv.com)

