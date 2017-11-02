HIIQ INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 13, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of investors who purchased Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ("Health Insurance Innovations") (NASDAQ: HIIQ) securities between March 4, 2016 and September 11, 2017 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Health Insurance Innovations' application for a third-party insurance administrators license with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation was denied due in part to material errors and omissions; (2) the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation's rejection of Health Insurance Innovations' application for a third-party insurance administrators license could result in its losing licenses in the other states; and (3) as a result, Health Insurance Innovations' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you suffered a loss in Health Insurance Innovations, you have until November 13, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/health-insurance-innovations-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong