

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Altair Engineering Inc.'s shares soared around 41 percent in the first day of its trading on Thursday after its initial public offering.



The product design and development, engineering software and cloud computing software company raised $156 million from the IPO, which was priced at $13 a share, the top end of its price range. Michigan-based Altair sold 12 million shares in the IPO.



The stock is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'ALTR'.



In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said that it will use the proceeds from the offering to pay down existing debt.



Founded in 1985, Altair operates 68 offices in 24 countries with nearly 2,000 employees, more than 800 in Michigan. Last year, the company generated income of $10.2 million, down from $10.9 million in 2015, while revenues grew to $313 million from $294 million in 2015.



According to its founder and CEO James Scapa, the company has built software focused on simulation and optimization and leveraging high-performance computing. He said it has technology that was spun out of NASA.



Altair shares gained around 41 percent to close at $18.31 during the first day of trading.



