

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased by 2% from the year-ago period to 309 million euros.



Excluding the 2017 impact from the adjustment for the exchange rate impact on the effects of the agreement with the U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs and Justice, and the impact from natural disaster costs in North America, net income increased 5 percent from last year to 319 million euros.



Basic earnings per share increased to 1.01 euros from 0.99 euro last year. Earnings per share excluding special items increased 5 percent from last year to 1.04 euros.



Revenue for the third quarter improved by 3% to 4.34 billion euros, and also increased 8% at constant currency.



Health Care services revenues of 3.53 billion euros rose 8% at constant currency. It was supported by an increase in organic revenue from Care Coordination, same-market treatment growth in dialysis services and contributions from acquisitions.



Excluding the effects from natural disaster costs and the effects of the agreement with the U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs and Justice, Fresenius Medical Care confirmed its outlook for full year 2017.



The company continues to expect revenue growth between 8% and 10% at constant currency. Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to increase by 7% to 9% at constant currency over the previous year.



