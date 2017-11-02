

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) Thursday reported a net loss of $468 million for nine months, compared to a net profit of $3.0 billion for the same period last year. The results primarily reflect large insurance claims in the aftermath of the recent Atlantic hurricanes, the earthquakes in Mexico as well as Cyclone Debbie in Australia and floods in Peru.



Overall, Swiss Re expects its insurance claims from natural catastrophes for the first nine months to amount to about $4.0 billion at a Group level, with about $3.0 billion being incurred by P&C Re and about $1.0 billion by Corporate Solutions.



P&C Re expects losses from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, and the Mexican earthquakes to amount to $2.65 billion.



Gross premiums written for the first nine months slid 5.1 percent to $26.7 billion, while at constant foreign exchange rates, decline would have been 4.2 percent.



In addition, Swiss Re said it is launching its public share buy-back programme of up to 1.0 billion Swiss francs on November 3, 2017, owing to a very strong capital position and high financial flexibility.



