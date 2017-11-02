

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, reported Thursday that its third-quarter group result climbed 47.7 percent to 205.4 million euros from 139.1 million euros last year. Earnings per share grew 45.2 percent to 1.96 euros from 1.35 euros a year ago.



EBITDA climbed 30 percent to 387.7 million euros, and EBIT was up 39.2 percent to 299.5 million euros.



Revenues climbed 18.8 percent to 873.4 million euros from 734.9 million euros last year. Adjusted revenues grew 18.1 percent.



In the first nine months, Frankfurt Airport welcomed about 48.9 million passengers, a growth of 4.6 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, Fraport expects passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport to grow by about five percent for the entire 2017.



Following the completion of the first nine-months of the year, the executive board reaffirmed its forecast.



Accordingly, Fraport expects Group revenue, including the new Greek airports, to reach up to 2.9 billion euros, with EBITDA in the range of about 980 million euros to 1.02 billion euros, and the Group result in the range of 310 million euros to 350 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX