Apetit Plc, Stock Exchange Release on 2 November 2017 at 08:30 a.m. Apetit Plc will change its financial reporting practices as of January 1, 2018. In addition to Financial Statements Bulletin and Half-year Financial Report Apetit will disclose Business Review Reports for the three and nine month periods presenting certain key figures and information on business performance in the period.



Apetit Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2018:



1 March 2018 Financial Statements Bulletin 2017 8 May 2018 Business Review January-March 2018 16 August 2018 Half-year Financial Report January-June 2018 1 November 2018 Business Review January-September 2018



Apetit Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting on tuesday 27 March 2018. The Board of Directors will give a separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting at a later date.



Annual Report 2017 will be published on week 10, 2018



The financial reports are published in Finnish and English and will be available on the company's web pages at apetitgroup.fi



Sami Saarnio CFO



For more information, please contact: Mikko Merisaari, Manager, communications and IR, +358 10 402 4041



