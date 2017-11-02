Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 07:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 15, 2017 German:
http://ir.edag.com/websites/edag/German/40/publikationen.html English:
http://ir.edag.com/websites/edag/English/401010/financial-reports.html
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Internet: www.edag.com
End of News DGAP News Service
624325 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 02:19 ET (06:19 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 07:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 15, 2017 German:
http://ir.edag.com/websites/edag/German/40/publikationen.html English:
http://ir.edag.com/websites/edag/English/401010/financial-reports.html
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Internet: www.edag.com
End of News DGAP News Service
624325 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 02:19 ET (06:19 GMT)