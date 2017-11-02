

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Thursday reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders surged to 244 million Swiss francs from last year's 41 million francs, and earnings per share jumped to 0.09 francs from 0.02 francs.



Reported pre-tax income rose 80 percent to 400 million francs, and adjusted pre-tax income surged 90 percent to 620 million francs.



Total operating expenses declined 11 percent compared to last year, reflecting lower general and administrative expenses and restructuring expenses.



Net revenues for the third quarter, however, slid 8 percent to 4.972 billion francs, and adjusted net revenues were down 2 percent to 5 billion francs. The decrease in revenues primarily reflect lower net revenues in Swiss Universal Bank and Global Markets and increased negative net revenues in the Strategic Resolution Unit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX