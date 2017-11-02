

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swiss telecommunication services firm Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) reported that its net income for the first nine months of 2017 rose by 6.0% to 1.269 billion Swiss francs from last year, as a result of the higher operating income.



Looking ahead, the company said it is all on track to meet the forecast for the year as a whole.



Swisscom's operating income before depreciation and amortization or EBITDA increased 1.4% to 3.354 billion francs. This increase was mainly attributable to the increased EBITDA from Fastweb.



Swisscom's operating income (EBIT) rose by 4.4% to 1.766 billion francs, attributable to higher EBITDA and lower depreciation and amortisation.



In the first nine months of 2017, Swisscom net revenue decreased by0.5% to 8.604 billion francs. In the Swiss core business revenue fell by 153 million francs or 2.2%, attributable to the decline in fixed network telephony, high price pressure and increasing market saturation. In the first nine months of 2017 revenue from telco services dropped by 130 million francs or 2.6%.



