

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a cautious note on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England interest-rate decision due later in the day. The BOE's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points despite uncertain economic outlook. This will be the first rise in a decade as Brexit-fueled inflation looks set to rise further on a weaker pound.



The dollar weakened against both the yen and euro as lingering uncertainty about the U.S. tax bill overshadowed a mildly hawkish FOMC statement.



The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged as widely expected and offered support for the December rate hike that most economists were predicting.



Traders also await the appointment of a new chairman of the Federal Reserve, with markets giving a slight lead to Jerome Powell.



Asian stocks gave up early gains to turn mixed as investors await the announcement of next Fed chief as well as Friday's U.S. jobs report for direction.



Oil prices rose on data showing a rise in U.S. crude inventories while gold hovered near a one-week high.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as the Fed left interest rates unchanged and data on private sector job growth and manufacturing proved to be a mixed bag. The Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.2 percent.



European markets moved higher on Wednesday, as Catalonia concerns eased and positive economic data from both China and the United States stoked optimism about the global economy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.8 percent as trading resumed after a bank holiday. France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.1 percent.



