

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, is scheduled to release its consumer confidence index for October in the Pre-European session on Thursday at 2:45 am ET. The consumer confidence index is expected to rise to zero from -3 in previous quarter.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the pound, the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the euro.



As of 2:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1644 against the euro, 1.3266 against the pound, 0.9988 against the U.S. dollar and 114.05 against the yen.



