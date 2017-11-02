

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Note: Corrected headline to mean the company did not raise outlook, but confirmed the previous view.



German healthcare company Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter Group net income attributable to shareholders increased 8% to 413 million euros from 382 million euros last year. Earnings per share grew to 0.75 euro from 0.69 euro a year ago.



Adjusted attributable net income was 423 million euros or 0.77 euro per share, compared to 382 million euros or 0.69 euro per share a year ago.



Sales for the quarter increased 12% to 8.30 billion euros from last year's 7.43 billion euros last year. Sales grew 15% in constant currency.



Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius, said, 'We can report another very good quarter, once again boosted by strong sales and earnings growth. The prospects for our businesses remain excellent. We are therefore confirming our guidance and are heading towards yet another record year.'



For fiscal 2017, the company continues to expect Group sales to increase 15% to 17% and group net income to grow 19% to 21%, both in constant currency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX