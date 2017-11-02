

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to equityholders was 1.567 billion euros, down from 1.674 billion euros last year. IFRS earnings per share were 1.25 euros, down from 1.30 euros a year ago.



Third-quarter business net income was 2.141 billion euros, compared to 2.30 billion euros a year ago. Business earnings per share decreased 4.5% to 1.71 euros.



Third-quarter business operating income decreased 1.2% to 2.911 billion euros.



In the third quarter of 2017, Sanofi generated net sales of 9.05 billion euros, an increase of 0.3% from 9.028 billion euros last year. Net sales grew 4.7% at constant exchange rates.



Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Brandicourt, said, 'The strong launch of Dupixent in the U.S., the continued double-digit growth of our Multiple Sclerosis franchise and the performance of our pediatric vaccines were important drivers in the quarter. These positive dynamics, accompanied by robust growth in Emerging Markets and disciplined expense management, offset the decline of our Diabetes franchise.'



Looking ahead, Sanofi confirmed its full-year 2017 guidance for business earnings per share to be broadly stable at constant exchange rates, barring unforeseen major adverse events.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX