Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release November 2, 2017 at 9.00 am EET



Outokumpu Oyj ("Outokumpu") announces that it will exercise its right to redeem prematurely all of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due September 30, 2019 (OUTJ000019, ISIN FI4000109624). The notes will be redeemed in full on December 12, 2017 (the "Redemption Date") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes. The notes are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



The total nominal amount of the notes is EUR 250 million. On the Redemption Date, Outokumpu will pay the holders of the notes a redemption price equal to 103.313% for the principal amount of each note together with all accrued and unpaid interest on such principal amount in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes.



Formal notice of redemption is being delivered to the noteholders in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes. The redemption will be paid automatically to the noteholders.



For more information:



Juha Hakala, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 40 533 2536



Media: Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



