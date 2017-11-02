Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin November 2, 2017 9.00 am.



Panostaja Group member Grano Group has now brought the employer-employee negotiations initiated on September 6, 2017 to a close. The measures agreed upon through the negotiations involve the streamlining of group-level operations and production through restructuring and centralization arrangements. As a result of the negotiations, employee numbers in the Group's various operating locations will be reduced by an estimated 100 people. According to the company's initial estimate, the reorganizations may lead to the full-time or part-time lay-off or dismissal of up to 150 people. At the end of September, Grano Group employed 1,139 people.



The operational restructuring and streamlining measures target about MEUR 4 in annual cost savings, little less than half of which are estimated to be realized in the 2018 financial year. The targeted savings will take full effect on an entire financial period's profitability level for the first time in the 2019 financial period.



Approximately MEUR 0.2 in one-time costs related to the restructurings will be recorded for the final quarter of the 2017 financial period.



Panostaja Oyj



Juha Sarsama



CEO





Further information:



CEO Jaakko Hirvonen Grano Oy +358 400 522 041



CEO Juha Sarsama, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 774 2099



