Tikkurila Oyj: Tikkurila Color of the Year adds a bold touch to light interiors

November 2, 2017

Tikkurila Color of the Year adds a bold touch to light interiors

Scandinavian interior decor is taking a step towards the earthy color scheme favored in Europe. This is the firm belief of a jury of color experts chosen by Tikkurila, which voted N405 Terracotta as the color of the year 2018. The terracotta orange shade resembles the color of red clay and brings much-needed warmth to conventional light interiors.

The famed color experts on the jury - Interior Designer and Trend Analyst Nina Bruun, Graphic Designer Päivi Häikiö and Tikkurila Design Manager Marika Raike - were inspired by worldwide trends, such as seeking calmness, making things by hand and all things natural. N405 Terracotta is a bold color that begs touching, experimenting and focusing on the moment.

"The domination of grey and white is finally coming to an end, and designers throughout the Nordic countries are moving away from the pale palette towards more personal and unique use of color. Colors are again becoming a tool for self-expression. As a designer, I am constantly working with colors, so it only felt natural to go with anything but white walls in my own apartment. The Tikkurila Color of the Year, the earthy orange of N405 Terracotta has become a big and important detail in my living room, "explains Copenhagen-based designer Nina Bruun.

N405 Terracotta is part of new Minerals color collection, which is featured in recently published Color Now 2018 magazine by Tikkurila. The earthy tones of the Minerals palette reflect the deep, broken color scheme of minerals.

"Calming shades are like a protest against the constant hustle and bustle of our daily lives. The lighter natural tones exude quietude and tranquility, while the broken reddish-browns, light sand shades, different dimensions of blue and dark gray work seamlessly together, just as they do in nature. There is a subtle touch of gray in all the colors, which makes them easy to combine without any one shade overshadowing another," explains Marika Raike.

Design enthusiasts can now get the latest paint and color ideas by ordering the new Color Now 2018 magazine at https://www.tikkurilagroup.com/media/publications/color_now_2018 (https://www.tikkurilagroup.com/media/publications/color_now_2018), which is also where you can find the Minerals color collection in its entirety as well as tips for using the color of the year.

Nina Bruun is a well-known Danish interior designer and acclaimed color and trend analyst.

Päivi Häikiö is a graphic designer who has created the visual identity of numerous Finnish design brands.

Marika Raike, Design Manager at Tikkurila, is a real virtuoso of color and the mastermind behind all Tikkurila color materials.

Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 14 countries. Our high-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.

