ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Royal Dutch Shell Plc 3rd Quarter 2017 Unaudited Results

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 %1 Definition 2017 2016 % 4,087 1,545 1,375 +197 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders 9,170 3,034 +202 3,698 1,920 1,448 +155 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders Note 2 8,999 2,501 +260 (405) (1,684) (1,344) Of which: Identified items A (2,462) (2,889) 4,103 3,604 2,792 +47 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items 11,461 5,390 +113 105 110 67 Add: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 324 230 4,208 3,714 2,859 +47 CCS earnings excluding identified items 11,785 5,620 +110 Of which: 1,282 1,169 931 Integrated Gas 3,632 2,793 562 339 4 Upstream 1,441 (2,758) 2,668 2,529 2,078 Downstream 7,686 5,904 (304) (323) (154) Corporate (974) (319) 7,582 11,285 8,492 -11 Cash flow from operating activities 28,375 11,445 +148 (3,912) 872 (5,168) Cash flow from investing activities (7,364) (27,534) 3,670 12,157 3,324 Free cash flow H 21,011 (16,089) 0.50 0.19 0.17 +194 Basic earnings per share ($) 1.12 0.39 +187 0.45 0.23 0.18 +150 Basic CCS earnings per share ($) B 1.10 0.32 +244 0.50 0.44 0.35 +43 Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified items ($) 1.40 0.70 +100 0.47 0.47 0.47 - Dividend per share ($) 1.41 1.41 - Q3 on Q3 change

Compared with the third quarter 2016, CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items increased to $4.1 billion, reflecting higher contributions from Downstream, Upstream and Integrated Gas. Earnings benefited mainly from stronger refining and chemicals industry conditions, increased realised oil and gas prices and higher production from new fields, offsetting the impact of field declines and divestments.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2017 of $7.6 billion included negative working capital movements of $2.5 billion, mainly due to increases in inventory value and current receivables, compared with favourable working capital movements of $0.7 billion in the third quarter 2016. Excluding working capital effects, cash flow from operations was $10.1 billion.

Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $4.0 billion, of which $0.9 billion were settled by issuing 33.8 million A shares under the Scrip Dividend Programme.

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden commented:

"Shell's three businesses all made resilient contributions to this strong set of results. Upstream generated almost half of the $10 billion cash flow from operations excluding working capital this quarter, at an average Brent oil price of $52 per barrel, and this was complemented by good cash contributions from our growing Integrated Gas business and from Downstream. This competitive performance is further evidence of Shell's growing momentum, and strengthens my firm belief that our strategy is working.'

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 %1 Definition 2017 2016 % 5,742 6,766 7,705 Capital investment2 C 17,228 72,964 1,365 9,472 219 Divestments D 10,866 1,706 3,657 3,495 3,595 +2 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 3,634 3,588 +1 47.06 45.62 40.43 +16 Global liquids realised price ($/b) 47.03 36.41 +29 4.15 4.22 3.42 +21 Global natural gas realised price ($/thousand scf) 4.22 3.51 +20 9,477 9,548 9,994 -5 Operating expenses G 28,307 31,654 -11 9,197 9,339 9,245 -1 Underlying operating expenses G 27,717 28,498 -3 5.0% 4.0% 3.8% ROACE (reported income basis) E 5.0% 3.8% 4.6% 4.2% 2.8% ROACE (CCS basis excluding identified items) E 4.6% 2.8% 25.4% 25.3% 29.2% Gearing F 25.4% 29.2% Q3 on Q3 change Nine months 2016 included $52,904 million related to the acquisition of BG Group plc.

THIRD QUARTER 2017 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Integrated Gas

During the quarter, Shell completed the acquisition of Chevron's subsidiary in Trinidad and Tobago, closed the sale of its 50% interest in the Kapuni asset in New Zealand, and acquired MP2 Energy LLC in the USA.

In September, Shell and KUFPEC mutually agreed to cancel the Sale and Purchase Agreement for the sale of Shell Integrated Gas Thailand Pte Limited and Thai Energy Co Limited (Shell interests 100%) in Thailand.

In October, Shell announced an agreement to sell its 16.8% interest in Companhia de Gas de São Paulo ("Comgás') to Cosan Ltd in Brazil.

Upstream

During the quarter, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd joint venture announced first production of Phase 2 of the Gbaran-Ubie integrated oil and gas development. Peak production of around 175 thousand boe/d is expected in 2019 (Shell interest 30%).

Upstream divestments completed during the quarter totalled some $187 million, which included the sale of approximately 5,300 non-core acres and associated producing assets in the East Haley area of the Permian Delaware Basin in the USA.

In October, Shell and its partners won 35-year production-sharing contracts for three pre-salt blocks in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. Two blocks are adjacent areas to Gato do Mato and Sapinhoá, where Shell is already present, and the third new block is Alto Cabo Frio West.

In November, Shell completed the divestments of its onshore assets in Gabon and the package of UK North Sea assets.

Downstream

During the quarter, Shell completed divestments totalling $1,156 million, including the sale of its 50% share in SADAF, the petrochemicals joint venture in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, and the sale of 10.37 million common units by Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Shell also announced the start of Retail marketing operations in Mexico.

PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 %1 2017 2016 % 1,217 1,191 614 +98 Segment earnings 4,230 2,501 +69 (65) 22 (317) Of which: Identified items (Definition A) 598 (292) 1,282 1,169 931 +38 Earnings excluding identified items 3,632 2,793 +30 1,742 1,951 1,326 +31 Cash flow from operating activities 5,644 6,713 -16 1,148 831 1,092 +5 Capital investment (Definition C)2 2,784 25,069 -89 226 188 225 - Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 194 223 -13 4,496 3,683 3,982 +13 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 3,836 3,783 +1 1,001 823 912 +10 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 856 875 -2 8.45 8.09 7.70 +10 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 24.72 22.31 +11 16.97 16.08 15.23 +11 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 48.89 41.77 +17 Q3 on Q3 change Nine months 2016 included $21,773 million related to the acquisition of BG Group plc.

Third quarter identified items mainly comprised an impairment charge of $149 million on an intangible asset related to a non-core technology and a loss of $150 million on fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by a gain of $184 million related to the impact of the strengthening Australian dollar on a deferred tax position.

Compared with the third quarter 2016, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items benefited from higher realised oil, gas, and LNG prices, as well as higher production and LNG liquefaction volumes, partly offset by a revision of a deferred tax liability and higher depreciation.

Compared with the third quarter 2016, total production and LNG liquefaction volumes increased, mainly due to higher production from Gorgon with three trains online, compared with one train in the same quarter last year.

LNG sales volumes reflected higher liquefaction volumes and increased trading of third-party volumes compared with the same quarter in 2016.

UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 %1 2017 2016 % 575 (544) (385) +249 Segment earnings (499) (3,709) +87 13 (883) (389) Of which: Identified items (Definition A) (1,940) (951) 562 339 4 Earnings excluding identified items 1,441 (2,758) +152 4,222 4,501 3,607 +17 Cash flow from operating activities 12,572 3,758 +235 2,805 4,504 5,279 -47 Capital investment (Definition C)2 10,163 44,017 -77 1,626 1,626 1,645 -1 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,650 1,576 +5 5,974 6,064 6,022 -1 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 6,546 6,594 -1 2,656 2,672 2,683 -1 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,778 2,713 +2 Q3 on Q3 change Nine months 2016 included $31,131 million related to the acquisition of BG Group plc.

Third quarter identified items comprised a gain of $181 million related to the impact of the strengthening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, partly offset by impairments of $179 million, mainly related to Shell's onshore assets in Gabon.

Compared with the third quarter 2016, Upstream earnings excluding identified items benefited from higher realised oil and gas prices, partly offset by increased depreciation. Earnings also benefited from the revision of a deferred tax asset and an arrears settlement agreement.

Third quarter production was 1% lower, compared with the same quarter a year ago. New field start-ups and the continuing ramp-up of existing fields, in particular Lula, Iracema and Sapinhoá in the Santos Basin in Brazil, Kashagan in Kazakhstan, as well as Stones, Olympus and Mars in the Gulf of Mexico, contributed some 243 thousand boe/d to production compared with the third quarter 2016. This offset the impact of field declines and divestments.

DOWNSTREAM Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 %1 2017 2016 % 2,405 2,157 1,596 +51 Segment earnings2 7,142 5,013 +42 (263) (372) (482) Of which: Identified items (Definition A) (544) (891) 2,668 2,529 2,078 +28 Earnings excluding identified items2 7,686 5,904 +30 Of which: 2,018 1,905 1,536 +31 Oil Products 5,576 4,737 +18 891 760 271 +229 Refining & Trading 2,366 1,392 +70 1,127 1,145 1,265 -11 Marketing 3,210 3,345 -4 650 624 542 +20 Chemicals 2,110 1,167 +81 949 5,126 2,133 -56 Cash flow from operating activities 9,780 1,270 +670 1,743 1,419 1,325 +32 Capital investment (Definition C) 4,208 3,806 +11 2,592 2,476 2,812 -8 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 2,566 2,702 -5 6,557 6,467 6,647 -1 Oil products sales volumes (thousand b/d) 6,511 6,490 - 4,540 4,465 4,580 -1 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 13,551 12,878 +5 Q3 on Q3 change Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (See Note 2).

Third quarter identified items primarily reflected a loss of $215 million on fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, litigation provisions of $95 million and impairments of $77 million, partly offset by a gain on sale of assets of $167 million, mainly related to the divestment of Shell's 50% share in SADAF.

Compared with the third quarter 2016, Downstream earnings excluding identified items benefited from improved refining and chemicals industry conditions.

Despite higher earnings, cash flow from operating activities decreased, due to negative working capital movements of $1,446 million, mainly due to an increase in inventory value, compared with positive movements of $941 million in the same quarter in 2016.

Oil Products

Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items benefited from stronger refining industry conditions, compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Refinery processing intake volumes decreased compared with the third quarter of 2016, as a result of portfolio impacts. Excluding these impacts, intake volumes were 2% lower compared with the same quarter a year ago. Refinery availability decreased to 87% compared with 92% in the third quarter 2016, mainly due to unplanned shutdowns of the Pernis and Deer Park refineries in the third quarter 2017.

Marketing earnings excluding identified items reflected lower volumes, mainly due to portfolio impacts, and lower underlying unit margins, compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Chemicals

Chemicals earnings excluding identified items benefited from stronger industry conditions.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability was 88% compared with 93% in the third quarter 2016, mainly due to unplanned downtime at Moerdijk and unplanned shutdowns of the Pernis and Deer Park plants this quarter.

CORPORATE Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 2017 2016 (394) (774) (306) Segment earnings (1,578) (1,185) (90) (451) (152) Of which: Identified items (Definition A) (604) (866) (304) (323) (154) Earnings excluding identified items (974) (319) 669 (293) 1,426 Cash flow from operating activities 379 (296)

Third quarter identified items reflected the impact of the strengthening Brazilian real, which resulted in a tax charge of $90 million.

Compared with the third quarter 2016, Corporate earnings excluding identified items were impacted by higher operating expenses, reduced currency exchange rate gains and lower tax credits, partly offset by higher net interest income.

OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017

Compared with the fourth quarter 2016, Integrated Gas production volumes are expected to be positively impacted by some 90 thousand boe/d, mainly associated with Gorgon and portfolio impacts.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2016, Upstream earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 250 thousand boe/d associated with completed divestments, as well as some 40 thousand boe/d associated with higher maintenance activities. Lower production in NAM in the Netherlands and an improved security situation in Nigeria, although situation remains sensitive, are expected to be largely offsetting.

Refinery availability is expected to increase in the fourth quarter 2017 as a result of lower levels of maintenance compared with the same period a year ago.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability is expected to increase in the fourth quarter 2017, reflecting improved operational performance at Bukom and lower maintenance compared with the fourth quarter 2016.

As a result of completed divestments in Malaysia, Australia, and the separation of Motiva assets, oil products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 250 thousand barrels per day compared with the same period a year ago.

Corporate earnings excluding identified items and exchange rate impacts are expected to be a net charge of $350 - 450 million in the fourth quarter.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 20161 2017 2016 75,830 72,131 61,855 Revenue2 219,757 168,824 1,062 931 828 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 3,191 2,563 841 (360) 255 Interest and other income3 798 1,554 77,733 72,702 62,938 Total revenue and other income 223,746 172,941 54,849 53,237 43,398 Purchases 159,352 117,046 6,497 6,934 6,890 Production and manufacturing expenses 20,089 21,731 2,750 2,394 2,856 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 7,556 9,189 230 220 248 Research and development 662 734 326 255 548 Exploration 1,024 1,540 6,408 6,181 6,191 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation4 20,427 18,435 1,011 935 948 Interest expense 3,058 2,088 72,071 70,156 61,079 Total expenditure 212,168 170,763 5,662 2,546 1,859 Income/(loss) before taxation 11,578 2,178 1,450 904 425 Taxation charge/(credit)5 2,080 (991) 4,212 1,642 1,434 Income/(loss) for the period2 9,498 3,169 125 97 59 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 328 135 4,087 1,545 1,375 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 9,170 3,034 0.50 0.19 0.17 Basic earnings per share ($)6 1.12 0.39 0.49 0.19 0.17 Diluted earnings per share ($)6 1.11 0.39 Third quarter 2016 included a credit of $254 million after taxation, representing an adjustment to the fair value of net assets acquired from BG Group plc related to the first half of 2016. See Note 2 "Segment information' Second quarter 2017 includes a net charge of $546 million related to the Motiva transaction (See Note 7) and a pre-tax foreign exchange loss of $545 million related to the restructuring of the funding of our businesses in North America. Third quarter 2017 includes a pre-tax impairment charge of $510 million (Q2 2017: $836 million; Q3 2016: $831 million). Nine months 2017 includes a pre-tax impairment charge of $3,788 million (Nine months 2016: $1,690 million). Third quarter 2017 includes a gain of $275 million driven by exchange rate movements on tax balances (Q2 2017: $77 million loss; Q3 2016: $165 million gain). Nine months 2017 includes a $733 million gain driven by exchange rate movements on tax balances (Nine months 2016: $686 million gain) and a $329 million gain from a deferred tax asset recognition following the oil sands divestment. See Note 3 "Earnings per share'

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 2017 2016 4,212 1,642 1,434 Income/(loss) for the period 9,498 3,169 Other comprehensive income net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: 1,552 2,027 302 Currency translation differences 4,801 2,187 328 (122) (194) Unrealised gains/(losses) on securities 335 (334) (327) 171 (202) Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) (68) (416) - - (512) Net investment hedging gains/(losses) - (1,239) (8) 72 (25) Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 124 (94) 1,545 2,148 (631) Total 5,192 104 Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: (512) 1,419 (1,998) Retirement benefits remeasurements 2,660 (6,427) 1,033 3,567 (2,629) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 7,852 (6,323) 5,245 5,209 (1,195) Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 17,350 (3,154) 177 152 46 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 445 146 5,068 5,057 (1,241) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 16,905 (3,300) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million Sep 30, 20171 Dec 31, 2016 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 24,425 23,967 Property, plant and equipment2,3 230,360 236,098 Joint ventures and associates 28,473 33,255 Investments in securities4 9,214 5,952 Deferred tax 16,402 14,425 Retirement benefits 3,451 1,456 Trade and other receivables5 8,833 9,553 321,158 324,706 Current assets Inventories 24,019 21,775 Trade and other receivables5 47,206 45,664 Cash and cash equivalents 20,699 19,130 91,924 86,569 Total assets 413,082 411,275 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 79,681 82,992 Trade and other payables5 5,240 6,925 Deferred tax 14,396 15,274 Retirement benefits 12,229 14,130 Decommissioning and other provisions6 28,083 29,618 139,629 148,939 Current liabilities Debt 8,675 9,484 Trade and other payables5 52,590 53,417 Taxes payable 9,478 6,685 Retirement benefits 422 455 Decommissioning and other provisions 3,755 3,784 74,920 73,825 Total liabilities 214,549 222,764 Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 195,026 186,646 Non-controlling interest 3,507 1,865 Total equity 198,533 188,511 Total liabilities and equity 413,082 411,275 See Note 7 "Motiva joint venture' At September 30, 2017, a decrease of $8,777 million in the carrying amount of property, plant and equipment is included, principally related to the divestment of Shell's oil sands interests in Canada in the second quarter 2017. At September 30, 2017, the carrying amount includes $4,932 million of assets held for sale (December 31, 2016: $282 million). At September 30, 2017, investments include $3,267 million in relation to shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited received in the second quarter 2017 as partial consideration for the oil sands divestment. See Note 6 "Derivative contracts and debt excluding finance lease liabilities' At September 30, 2017, provisions of $2,615 million relate to assets held for sale (December 31, 2016: $482 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders $ million Share capital1 Shares

held in

trust Other reserves2 Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity At January 1, 2017 683 (901) 11,298 175,566 186,646 1,865 188,511 Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - 7,735 9,170 16,905 445 17,350 Dividends paid - - - (11,731) (11,731) (309) (12,040) Scrip dividends 9 - (9) 3,120 3,120 - 3,120 Share-based compensation - 350 (309) (9) 32 - 32 Other changes in non-controlling interest3 - - - 54 54 1,506 1,560 At September 30, 2017 692 (551) 18,715 176,170 195,026 3,507 198,533 At January 1, 2016 546 (584) (17,186) 180,100 162,876 1,245 164,121 Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - (6,334) 3,034 (3,300) 146 (3,154) Dividends paid - - - (11,177) (11,177) (108) (11,285) Scrip dividends 13 - (13) 3,823 3,823 - 3,823 Shares issued 120 - 33,930 - 34,050 - 34,050 Share-based compensation - (156) 380 133 357 - 357 Other changes in non-controlling interest - - - 257 257 560 817 At September 30, 2016 679 (740) 10,777 176,170 186,886 1,843 188,729 See Note 4 "Share capital' See Note 5 "Other reserves' This includes $1,286 million for the 50% non-controlling interest share in the acquisition of Marathon Oil Canada Corporation in the second quarter 2017, and $275 million related to the public offering of limited partner units in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. in the third quarter 2017.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 2017 2016 4,212 1,642 1,434 Income/(loss) for the period 9,498 3,169 Adjustment for: 1,734 1,508 618 - Current tax 5,124 1,490 839 757 829 - Interest expense (net) 2,548 1,772 6,408 6,181 6,191 - Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 20,427 18,435 (459) 68 (193) - Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses1 (321) (903) (2,467) 2,258 742 - Decrease/(increase) in working capital (2,037) (5,641) (1,062) (931) (828) - Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (3,191) (2,563) 1,082 1,493 702 - Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 3,351 2,354 (1,158) (876) 387 - Deferred tax, retirement benefits, decommissioning and other provisions (4,073) (1,901) (31) 521 (435) - Other2 991 (1,073) (1,516) (1,336) (955) Tax paid (3,942) (3,694) 7,582 11,285 8,492 Cash flow from operating activities 28,375 11,445 (5,018) (5,660) (5,282) Capital expenditure (14,984) (16,402) - - - Acquisition of BG Group plc, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired - (11,421) (42) (157) (255) Investments in joint ventures and associates (393) (803) 236 5,584 204 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses3 5,942 766 874 1,081 115 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates4 1,956 154 237 207 65 Interest received 567 294 (199) (183) (15) Other (452) (122) (3,912) 872 (5,168) Cash flow from investing activities (7,364) (27,534) (544) (578) (3,126) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period

within three months (1,412) (383) Other debt: 29 247 8,219 - New borrowings 640 17,955 (2,702) (3,593) (442) - Repayments (7,617) (3,383) (858) (1,002) (606) Interest paid (2,710) (1,865) 279 6 - Change in non-controlling interest 287 819 Cash dividends paid to: (3,016) (2,941) (2,660) - Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (8,611) (7,354) (113) (165) (39) - Non-controlling interest (309) (108) - - - Repurchases of shares - - (221) 7 13 Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (274) 15 (7,146) (8,019) 1,359 Cash flow from financing activities (20,006) 5,696 183 259 79 Currency translation differences relating to cash and

cash equivalents 564 (1,375) (3,293) 4,397 4,762 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,569 (11,768) 23,992 19,595 15,222 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 19,130 31,752 20,699 23,992 19,984 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 20,699 19,984 Second quarter 2017 includes $546 million related to the Motiva transaction (See Note 7). Second quarter 2017 includes a $545 million foreign exchange loss related to the restructuring of the funding of our businesses in North America. Second quarter 2017 includes $5,188 million related to the divestment of oil sands in Canada. Third quarter 2017 primarily includes the divestment of SADAF, Saudi Arabia. Second quarter 2017 includes the impact of the Motiva transaction (see Note 7).

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements ("Interim Statements') of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("the Company') and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Shell') have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and as adopted by the European Union, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as, and should be read in conjunction with, the Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 (pages 122 to 127) as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The financial information presented in the Interim Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act'). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2016 were published in Shell's Annual Report and a copy was delivered to the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales. The auditors' report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 2017 2016 Third-party revenue 8,316 7,734 7,199 Integrated Gas 24,469 18,251 1,654 1,816 1,361 Upstream 5,079 4,994 65,843 62,575 53,279 Downstream 190,170 145,523 17 6 16 Corporate 39 56 75,830 72,131 61,855 Total third-party revenue 219,757 168,824 Inter-segment revenue 1,101 873 1,181 Integrated Gas 2,779 2,820 7,991 7,558 7,221 Upstream 24,211 18,307 1,142 1,099 259 Downstream 2,967 931 - - - Corporate - - CCS earnings 1,217 1,191 614 Integrated Gas 4,230 2,501 575 (544) (385) Upstream (499) (3,709) 2,405 2,157 1,596 Downstream 7,142 5,013 (394) (774) (306) Corporate (1,578) (1,185) 3,803 2,030 1,519 Total 9,295 2,620

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS Quarters Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 2017 2016 4,087 1,545 1,375 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 9,170 3,034 125 97 59 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 328 135 4,212 1,642 1,434 Income/(loss) for the period 9,498 3,169 Current cost of supplies adjustment: (528) 515 109 Purchases (230) (651) 145 (143) (32) Taxation 62 171 (26) 16 8 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (35) (69) (409) 388 85 Current cost of supplies adjustment1 (203) (549) 3,803 2,030 1,519 CCS earnings 9,295 2,620 of which: 3,698 1,920 1,448 CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 8,999 2,501 105 110 71 CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 296 119 The adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders is a negative $389 million in the third quarter 2017 (Q2 2017: positive $375 million; Q3 2016: positive $73 million; First nine months 2017: negative $171 million; First nine months 2016: negative $533 million).

3. Earnings per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 2017 2016 4,087 1,545 1,375 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders

($ million) 9,170 3,034 Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining: 8,249.6 8,212.9 8,054.3 Basic earnings per share (million) 8,206.1 7,743.7 8,324.9 8,292.3 8,107.7 Diluted earnings per share (million) 8,280.3 7,798.2

4. Share capital

ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH1 Number of shares Nominal value ($ million) A B A B Total At January 1, 2017 4,428,903,813 3,745,486,731 374 309 683 Scrip dividends 115,510,804 - 9 - 9 At September 30, 2017 4,544,414,617 3,745,486,731 383 309 692 At January 1, 2016 3,990,921,569 2,440,410,614 340 206 546 Scrip dividends 160,304,567 - 13 - 13 Shares issued 218,728,308 1,305,076,117 17 103 120 At September 30, 2016 4,369,954,444 3,745,486,731 370 309 679 Share capital at September 30, 2017 also included 50,000 issued and fully paid sterling deferred shares of £1 each.

At Royal Dutch Shell plc's Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2017, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of €190 million (representing 2,714 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 23, 2018, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2018, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Royal Dutch Shell plc in a general meeting.

5. Other reserves

OTHER RESERVES $ million Merger

reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total At January 1, 2017 37,311 154 84 1,644 (27,895) 11,298 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders - - - - 7,735 7,735 Scrip dividends (9) - - - - (9) Share-based compensation - - - (309) - (309) At September 30, 2017 37,302 154 84 1,335 (20,160) 18,715 At January 1, 2016 3,398 154 84 1,658 (22,480) (17,186) Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders - - - - (6,334) (6,334) Scrip dividends (13) - - - - (13) Shares issued 33,930 - - - - 33,930 Share-based compensation - - (154) 534 380 At September 30, 2016 37,315 154 84 1,504 (28,280) 10,777

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Royal Dutch Shell plc becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The "Shell' Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

6. Derivative contracts and debt excluding finance lease liabilities

The table below provides the carrying amounts of derivatives contracts held, disclosed in accordance with

IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement.

DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS $ million Sep 30, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Included within: Trade and other receivables - non-current 792 405 Trade and other receivables - current 5,871 5,957 Trade and other payables - non-current 1,194 3,315 Trade and other payables - current 5,051 6,418

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, presented in the Annual Report and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at September 30, 2017 are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2016. The carrying amounts of derivative contracts measured using predominantly unobservable inputs have not changed materially since December 31, 2016.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding finance lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

DEBT EXCLUDING FINANCE LEASE LIABILITIES $ million Sep 30, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Carrying amount 72,956 77,617 Fair value1 76,952 80,408 Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities

7. Motiva joint venture

On May 1, 2017, Shell and Saudi Refining Inc. ("SRI') completed the separation of assets, liabilities and businesses of Motiva Enterprises LLC ("Motiva'), a 50:50 joint venture. Following the transaction, Shell assumed sole ownership of two refineries, eleven distribution terminals and certain Shell-branded fuel retail markets in the United States. The transaction enables Shell to combine the assets retained from the joint venture with other Shell Downstream assets in North America, in line with its strategy to deliver increased cash and returns through simpler and highly integrated businesses. It is accounted for as a disposal of Shell's 50% interest in the Motiva joint venture and a subsequent business acquisition.

The fair value of Shell's interest in the joint venture on May 1, 2017 was $3,847 million. This fair value was used, for accounting purposes, as the consideration recognised for the disposal. The disposal gave rise to a taxable gain, leading to a non-cash charge of $574 million on completion of the transaction. Consequently, income for the second quarter 2017 included a net charge of $546 million representing the difference between the net carrying amount of Shell's interest in the joint venture (including associated deferred tax liabilities) of $3,819 million and its fair value, and the tax charge which crystallised upon the disposal. This net charge was reported under "Interest and other income'.

The fair value of $3,847 million also served as the consideration paid for the net assets acquired, in combination with $862 million received in cash from SRI in the second quarter 2017. The fair value of net assets acquired was $2,544 million. As a result, goodwill of $441 million was initially recognised on the business acquisition in the second quarter 2017. In the third quarter 2017, goodwill was reduced to $391 million following updates to the provisionally agreed cash settlement from SRI and to the fair value of the net assets acquired, as set out in the table below. The fair value of Shell's interest in the joint venture, the fair value of the net assets acquired, and therefore the resultant goodwill, remain provisional and subject to the outcome of post close settlements expected in the fourth quarter 2017.

GOODWILL RECOGNISED $ million As previously published Adjustment As adjusted Fair value of Shell's interest in the Motiva joint venture 1 3,847 - 3,847 Less: Cash settlement 2 862 68 930 Less: Fair value of net assets acquired 3 Intangible assets 641 - 641 Property, plant and equipment 2,719 (20) 2,699 Other non-current assets 69 (2) 67 Inventories 945 (17) 928 Debt (non-current) (115) - (115) Trade and other payables (non-current) (64) (1) (65) Deferred tax (non-current liabilities) (312) - (312) Retirement benefits (non-current liabilities) (982) - (982) Decommissioning and other provisions (non-current) (156) 24 (132) Trade and other payables (current) (96) (4) (100) Other current liabilities (105) 2 (103) 2,544 (18) 2,526 Goodwill 441 (50) 391 Based on Shell's assessment. Of the $930 million cash settlement agreed with SRI, $912 million was received at September 30, 2017, and $18 million is provisionally agreed to be received in the fourth quarter. Based on an independent valuation using cash flow projections based on the historical performance of the newly acquired assets, forecasted pricing for various related commodities and existing business plan information.

For the first nine months of 2017, the total cash impact of this transaction was $842 million reported under "Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates' in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (second quarter 2017: $792 million). This is the net effect of the $912 million cash received from SRI and a payment by Shell of $70 million to settle the transfer of certain retirement benefit liabilities to SRI.

8. Post-balance sheet event

On November 1, 2017, Shell completed the sale of its interests in UK North Sea assets Buzzard, Beryl, Bressay, Elgin-Franklin, J-Block, the Greater Armada cluster, Everest, Lomond and Erskine, as well as a 10% interest in Schiehallion. The transaction is expected to result in a post-tax gain on sale of assets of $1.2 billion and an inflow of $1.6 billion in cash from investing activities in the fourth quarter 2017. A deferred consideration of $0.2 billion is expected by April 30, 2018.

DEFINITIONS

A. Identified items

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts, redundancy and restructuring, the impact of exchange rate movements on certain deferred tax balances, and other items. These items, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility to net income, in some cases driven by external factors, which may hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period. The impact of identified items on Shell's CCS earnings is shown below.

IDENTIFIED ITEMS AFTER TAX Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 2017 2016 324 (139) 155 Divestment gains/(losses) 382 570 (405) (791) (1,010) Impairments (2,721) (1,815) (398) 100 230 Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 206 (405) (71) (156) (261) Redundancy and restructuring (272) (1,380) 275 (77) 165 Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances 733 686 (130) (621) (619) Other1 (818) (656) (405) (1,684) (1,340) Impact on CCS earnings (2,490) (3,000) Of which: (65) 22 (317) Integrated Gas 598 (292) 13 (883) (389) Upstream (1,940) (951) (263) (372) (482) Downstream (544) (891) (90) (451) (152) Corporate (604) (866) - - 4 Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest (28) (111) (405) (1,684) (1,344) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to shareholders (2,462) (2,889) Second quarter 2017 includes a non-cash charge of $550 million (pre-tax: $545 million) related to the restructuring of the funding of our businesses in North America.

The categories above represent the nature of the items identified irrespective of whether the items relate to Shell subsidiaries or joint ventures and associates. The after-tax impact of identified items of joint ventures and associates is fully reported within "Share of profit and joint ventures and associates' on the Consolidated Statement of Income. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of "underlying operating expenses' (Definition G).

Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products as well as power and environmental products. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period; or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

Impacts of exchange rate movements on tax balances represent the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Integrated Gas and Upstream segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).

Other identified items represent other credits or charges Shell's management assesses should be excluded to provide additional insight, such as certain provisions for onerous contracts or litigation.

B. Basic CCS earnings per share

Basic CCS earnings per share is calculated as CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (see Note 2), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 3).

C. Capital investment

Capital investment is a measure used to make decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. It comprises capital expenditure, exploration expense excluding well write-offs, new investments in joint ventures and associates, new finance leases and investments in Integrated Gas, Upstream and Downstream securities, all of which on an accruals basis. In 2016, it also included the capital investment related to the acquisition of BG Group plc.

The reconciliation of "Capital expenditure' to "Capital investment' is as follows.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 2017 2016 5,018 5,660 5,282 Capital expenditure1 14,984 16,402 - - - Capital investment related to the acquisition of BG Group plc - 52,904 42 157 255 Investments in joint ventures and associates 393 803 280 231 298 Exploration expense, excluding exploration wells written off 668 858 312 391 1,723 Finance leases 744 2,128 90 327 147 Other1 439 (131) 5,742 6,766 7,705 Capital investment 17,228 72,964 Of which: 1,148 831 1,092 Integrated Gas 2,784 25,069 2,805 4,504 5,279 Upstream 10,163 44,017 1,743 1,419 1,325 Downstream 4,208 3,806 46 12 9 Corporate 73 72 Second quarter 2017 includes capital expenditure of $911 million and, under "Other', a payable position of $375 million, related to the acquisition of Marathon Oil Canada Corporation in Canada.

D. Divestments

Divestments is a measure used to monitor the progress of Shell's divestment programme. This measure comprises proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses, joint ventures and associates, and other Integrated Gas, Upstream and Downstream investments, reported in "Cash flow from investing activities', adjusted onto an accruals basis and for any share consideration received or contingent consideration recognised upon divestment, as well as proceeds from the sale of interests in entities while retaining control (for example, proceeds from sale of interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.), which are included in "Change in non-controlling interest' within "Cash flow from financing activities'.

With effect from January 1, 2017, consideration received in the form of shares is valued and included in this measure upon completion of the divestment transactions, instead of when these shares are disposed of. This change in timing of recognition enables Shell to better evaluate its progress against its divestment programme. The share or contingent consideration is not remeasured thereafter, including if and when the shares received are eventually disposed of, or contingent consideration is realised. Comparative information for 2016 has been adjusted to include the share consideration received upon the divestments of Shell's interests in the Deep Basin and Gundy acreages (Canada) and the Brutus TLP and Glider subsea production system (USA), both in the fourth quarter 2016.

In future periods, the proceeds from any disposal of shares received as divestment consideration, and proceeds from realisation of contingent consideration, will be included in "Cash flow from investing activities'.

The reconciliation of "Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses' to "Divestments' is as follows.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 2017 2016 236 5,584 204 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses1 5,942 766 874 1,081 115 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates2 1,956 154 - 2,829 - Share and contingent consideration3 2,829 - 275 3 - Proceeds from sale of interests in entities while retaining control 278 819 (20) (25) (100) Other adjustments (139) (33) 1,365 9,472 219 Divestments 10,866 1,706 Of which: 22 22 20 Integrated Gas 56 305 187 8,084 166 Upstream 8,288 246 1,156 1,348 24 Downstream 2,504 1,142 - 18 9 Corporate 18 13 Second quarter 2017 includes $5,188 million related to the oil sands divestment. As reflected in Definition C, capital expenditure of $911 million and a payable position of $375 million, together $1,286 million, were also recorded as part of the oil sands transaction and are integral to the divestment programme. See Note 7. Also integral to the divestment programme is $1,358 million primarily related to net debt assumed by the counterparty in the Motiva transaction, which would have otherwise increased the cash consideration received by Shell. Second quarter 2017 includes $2,829 million for shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited received as partial consideration for the oil sands divestment.

E. Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed (ROACE) measures the efficiency of Shell's utilisation of the capital that it employs. In this calculation, ROACE is defined as income for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period. Capital employed consists of total equity, current debt and non-current debt.

$ million Quarters Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 Income for current and previous three quarters 11,106 8,328 4,112 Interest expense after tax 3,088 3,056 5,535 Income before interest expense 14,194 11,384 9,647 Capital employed - opening 286,558 282,835 218,069 Capital employed - closing 286,889 286,604 286,558 Capital employed - average 286,723 284,720 252,314 ROACE 5.0% 4.0% 3.8%

Return on average capital employed on a CCS basis excluding identified items is defined as the sum of CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period.

$ million Quarters Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 CCS earnings excluding identified items for current and previous three quarters 13,256 11,945 6,962 Capital employed - average 286,723 284,720 252,314 ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items 4.6% 4.2% 2.8%

F. Gearing

Gearing is a key measure of Shell's capital structure and is calculated as follows.

$ million Quarters Sep 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2016 Current debt 8,675 9,616 11,192 Non-current debt 79,681 80,731 86,637 Total debt1 88,356 90,347 97,829 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (20,699) (23,992) (19,984) Net debt 67,657 66,355 77,845 Add: Total equity 198,533 196,257 188,729 Total capital 266,190 262,612 266,574 Gearing 25.4% 25.3% 29.2% Includes finance lease liabilities of $15,400 million at September 30, 2017, $15,208 million at June 30, 2017 and $14,550 million at September 30, 2016.

G. Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell's total operating expenses performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses. Underlying operating expenses measures Shell's total operating expenses performance excluding identified items.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 2017 2016 6,497 6,934 6,890 Production and manufacturing expenses 20,089 21,731 2,750 2,394 2,856 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 7,556 9,189 230 220 248 Research and development 662 734 9,477 9,548 9,994 Operating expenses 28,307 31,654 Less identified items: (131) (209) (359) Redundancy and restructuring charges (413) (1,819) (149) - (390) Provisions (177) (915) - - - BG acquisition costs - (422) (280) (209) (749) (590) (3,156) 9,197 9,339 9,245 Underlying operating expenses 27,717 28,498

H. Free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments, after investment in maintaining and growing our business. It is defined as the sum of "Cash flow from operating activities' and "Cash flow from investing activities' as shown on page 1.

