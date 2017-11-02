

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) released a profit for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at Euro1.57 billion, or Euro1.25 per share. This was down from Euro1.67 billion, or Euro1.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to Euro9.05 billion. This was up from Euro9.03 billion last year.



Sanofi earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): Euro1.57 Bln. vs. Euro1.67 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.0% -EPS (Q3): Euro1.25 vs. Euro1.30 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.8% -Revenue (Q3): Euro9.05 Bln vs. Euro9.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.2%



