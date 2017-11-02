

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann Group (FLMNF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to 54.1 million euros from the previous year's 49.7 million euros. Pre-tax profit for the third-quarter increased to 76.3 million euros from the previous year's 70.1 million euros.



Consolidated sales for the third-quarter rose to 364.5 million euros from the previous year's 348.9 million euros.



In the third quarter, Fielmann increased its number of units sold to 2.00 million glasses from 1.98 million glasses last year.



