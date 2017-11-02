

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - German vacuum pumps maker Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that its net income for the third quarter surged 63.9 percent to 17.3 million euros from 10.5 million euros in the same period last year. Earnings per share for the quarter rose 63.6 percent to 1.75 euros from 1.07 euros in the prior year.



Operating profit or EBIT for the quarter surged to 24.9 million euros from 15.2 million euros in the prior year.



Order intake grew 42.8 percent to 157.8 million euros from 110.5 million euros last year.



Sales for the quarter rose 34.7 percent to 154.2 million euros from 114.5 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead to full-year 2017, the company's Management Board is confident that it will be able to achieve the forecast growth.



'After the developments to date, we are confident that we will at least reach the upper end of the forecast sales range of EUR 550 to 570 million. If we succeed, 2017 would be the most successful year ever for Pfeiffer Vacuum,' said Manfred Bender, Chief Executive Officer of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology.



The Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum was newly appointed one week ago. The resignations of Dr. Michael Oltmanns and Dr. Wolfgang Lust took effect on October 25.



Ayla Busch, who was appointed to the Supervisory Board by Wetzlar district court, has been a member of the Supervisory Board since October 26 and was elected as its chair.



