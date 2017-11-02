ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Royal Dutch Shell Plc 2018 Interim Dividend Timetable

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc today announced the intended timetable for the 2018 quarterly interim dividends.

2018 Interim Dividend Timetable

4th Quarter 2017 1st Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 Announcement date February 1, 2018 April 26, 2018 July 26, 2018 November 1, 2018 Ex-dividend date (See Note 1) February 15, 2018 May 10, 2018 August 9, 2018 November 15, 2018 Record date February 16, 2018 May 11, 2018 August 10, 2018 November 16, 2018 Scrip reference share price announcement date February 22, 2018 May 17, 2018 August 16, 2018 November 22, 2018 Closing of scrip election and currency election (See Note 2) March 2, 2018 May 25, 2018 August 24, 2018 November 30, 2018 Pounds sterling and euro equivalents announcement date March 9, 2018 June 4, 2018 September 3, 2018 December 6, 2018 Payment date March 26, 2018 June 18, 2018 September 17, 2018 December 19, 2018

Notes

Note 1:

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), with effect from September 5, 2017, reduced the standard settlement cycle in accordance with the SEC amendments to Exchange Act Rule 15c6-1(a). Under these rules, regular settlement will occur on a T+2 basis for trades occurring on or after the SEC's implementation date of September 5, 2017.

As a result RDS A ADSs and RDS B ADSs traded on the NYSE markets will now settle in line with RDS A shares and RDS B shares traded on European markets, who moved to a T+2 settlement basis for trades in 2014, resulting in the same ex-dividend date for RDS A shares, RDS B shares, RDS A ADSs and RDS B ADSs. Record dates will not change. The timings of these are detailed above.

Note 2:

Both a different scrip and currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies. A different scrip election date may apply to registered and non-registered ADS holders. Registered ADS holders can contact The Bank of New York Mellon for the election deadline that applies. Non-registered ADS holders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.

The 2018 interim dividend timetable is also available on www.shell.com/dividend

Royal Dutch Shell plc

The Hague, November 2, 2017

Contacts:

- Investor Relations: Europe + 31 (0) 70 377 4540; North America +1 832 337 2034

- Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; Americas +1 832 337 4355

