The Board of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA JSC (unified registration No. 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) hereby convenes a meeting and announces that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the joint stock company VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA takes place on 4 December 2017 at 10:00 at the premises of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA JSC at Cempu iela 13,Valmiera.



Procedure: 1. Conversion of registered shares into bearer shares 2. Amendments to the Statutes 3. The listing of the converted bearer shares on the regulated market



Registration of shareholders shall take place on the day of the meeting, 4 December 2017, from 09.00 to 10.00 at the venue of the shareholder meeting.



The date of entry for shareholders' participation in the shareholder meeting shall be 24 November 2017. Only persons who are shareholders on the day of entry shall be entitled to participate with the number of shares they owned on the day of entry in the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA JSC on 4 December 2017.



The shareholders may take part at the meeting in person or through their legal representatives or proxies: • upon registration, the shareholders shall have to present a passport or another personal identification document; • upon registration, the representatives and proxies of the shareholders shall have to present a passport or another personal identification document, submit a written power of attorney from the shareholder represented (the authorization form is available on the homepage of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA JSC www.valmiera-glass.com, the homepage of the Official System for Central Storage of the Regulated Information www.oricgs.lv and on the homepage of Nasdaq Riga JSCwww.nasdaqbaltic.com) or the legal representatives shall have to present a document certifying authorization.



The shareholders representing at least one-twentieth (1/20) of the capital of the joint stock company shall have the right to request the institution convening the shareholder meeting to include additional items in the procedure of the meeting within five days of the day of receipt of the present announcement. The shareholders who propose the inclusion of additional items in the procedure of the shareholder meeting shall have the duty to submit to the institution convening the shareholder meeting draft decisions on the items the inclusion of which in the procedure of the meeting they are proposing or an explanation of the items regarding which there are no plans to take decisions. Within seven days from the day of the dissemination of the announcement on the convocation of the shareholder meeting, the shareholders shall have the right to submit draft decisions on the items included in the procedure of the shareholder meeting. The shareholders shall have the right to submit draft decisions on the items included in the shareholder meeting procedure during the meeting if all the draft decisions submitted to the shareholder meeting have been considered and dismissed. If a shareholder submits a written request to the Board at least seven days prior to the shareholder meeting, the Board shall provide him or her with the requested information on the items included in the procedure of the meeting no later than three days prior to the shareholder meeting. At the request of the shareholders, it shall be a duty of the Board to provide the meeting with information on the economic situation of the joint stock company to such an extent as is necessary for the consideration of the relevant item of the procedure and objective decision-making.



The shareholders of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA JSC may read the draft decisions to be considered at the shareholder meeting, as well as submit proposals and suggestions regarding items to be included in the procedure of the shareholder meeting from 20 November 2017 to 3 December on work days from 8:00 to 16:00 at Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, at the premises of the administration of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA JSC, or on the day of the shareholder meeting at the registration point.



Information on the shareholder meeting and the rights of the shareholders is also available on the homepage of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA JSC www.valmiera-glass.com, the homepage of the Official System for Central Storage of the Regulated Information www.oricgs.lv and on the homepage of Nasdaq Riga JSC www.nasdaqbaltic.com.



The total number of shares and the total number of voting shares of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA JSC shall be 23 903 205.



Respectfully, The Management Board of JSC "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA"







Contacts: Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC Phone: +371 64202216 E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com More information about company: www.valmiera-glass.com



Attachment:

