

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent grew 13 percent to 63.34 billion Japanese yen from 56.09 billion yen last year.



Earnings per share were 105.93 yen, higher than 93.83 yen a year ago.



Operating income, meanwhile, dropped 13.4 percent to 76.48 billion yen, resulting from a decline in wholesales and increase in R&D costs for future growth.



Net sales increased 7.1 percent to 1.66 trillion yen from 1.55 trillion yen a year ago.



Global retail volume for the first half was 783 thousand units, up 1.0% year on year, owing to the increased sales of crossover models.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company continues to project attributable net income of 100 billion yen or 163.25 yen per share, a growth of 6.6 percent from last year. Operating income would grow 19.3 percent to 150 billion yen, and net sales would grow 4.2 percent to 3.35 trillion yen from the previous year.



