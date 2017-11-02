MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Proprietary Blood Cancer Compound MOR208 at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting 2017

- Abstract on preliminary data from ongoing phase 2 trial with antibody MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide in relapsed/refractory DLBCL accepted for poster presentation at ASH 2017

- Poster presentation will take place on December 11, 2017, 6:00-8:00pm EST (December 12, 0:00-2:00am CET)

- Conference call by MorphoSys scheduled for December 12, 2017, 11:00am EST (5:00pm CET)

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; TecDAX, OTC PINK: MPSYY) today announced the upcoming presentation of data on the Company's proprietary investigational hemato-oncological program MOR208 at the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, being held December 9-12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia/USA.

"We are pleased that updated clinical trial results of the phase 2 L-MIND study with our antibody MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem-cell transplantation will be shown at the upcoming ASH conference in a poster presentation," commented Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG. "We see a particularly high unmet medical need for these blood cancer patients and look forward to presenting an update from our ongoing study in this patient group."

Based on preliminary data from the L-MIND study presented in June 2017, the FDA had recently granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for MOR208, in combination with lenalidomide, for the treatment of patients with R/R DLBCL who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem-cell transplantation.

Details about the abstract from MorphoSys's proprietary program MOR208 accepted for presentation at ASH 2017:

Single-Arm Phase II Study of MOR208 Combined with Lenalidomide in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: L-Mind

The poster presentation will include updated clinical results, in particular with respect to safety and efficacy, from our phase 2 study L-MIND with MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide in adult patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem-cell transplantation.

Abstract #4123; Poster III

The poster will be presented during the Session #626 "Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)-Results from Prospective Clinical Trials" on Monday, December 11, 2017, 6:00pm-8:00pm EST (Dec. 12, 2017, 0:00am-2:00am CET), in the Georgia World Congress Center, Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2.

In addition to the presentation, the abstract will be published online in the December 8, 2017, supplemental volume of Blood. Additional information can be found at www.hematology.org, including the abstract.

MorphoSys will hold an investor & analyst conference call after the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2017 on December 12, 2017, 11:00am EST(5:00pm CET).

Dial-in details will be made available in time.

The presentation, a live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be made available at http://www.morphosys.com.

