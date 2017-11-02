Digatrade Financial Corp: Digatrade Provides Investor Update

"Bitcoin Price Surging, Institutional Flow Setting Record Highs"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP (OTCQB: DIGAF) a digital-asset bitcoin exchange, blockchain development and fintech advisory services company today provides an update to shareholders regarding the previously announced integration of the Ethereum Coin "ETH" onto the Digatrade platform which is expected to be competed in November 2017. This will afford Digatrade customers and shareholders first access to register for the Digafund21 (D21) token release on the already established, safe and secure Digatrade platform.

The ICO platform is currently under development and is expected to be live and offering the presale discounted token in Q1-2018. Further project disclosure announcements will include the crypto-analytics team, development team, regulatory compliance partnerships, white paper, token structure, use of proceeds and user guide registration for token activation among other items and requirements.

The Company reports that it has completed US$320,000 in funding via convertible promissory notes ("Notes") during Q2 & Q3 and has ongoing discussions with additional funding sources with terms that meet the Company goal of minimizing dilution to existing and future shareholders. Digatrade, a British Columbia corporation, share structure has unlimited class "A" voting shares with 45,161,150 outstanding, 26,574,157 restricted and 18,586,994 in the float along with a total of 100,000 non-participating, non-voting class "B" shares. The Company also reports that its interim unaudited financial statements for period ended September 30, 2017 will be completed and filed on both Edgar in the United States and Sedar in Canada on or before November 29, 2017.

Brad Moynes, CEO of Digatrade previously stated "We are very pleased to have executed a digital corporate finance LOI agreement with the ANX group who recently completed the OpenANX https://www.openanx.org/en/ token release with total token sales equivalent to US$18.5m". We are continuing to analyze the regulatory compliance landscape for ICO funding methods to best serve the Company and its shareholders along with a significant budget increase in marketing and advertising to open up a new audience for the DIGAF opportunity.

Additional information will be provided as it materializes.

ABOUT DIGATRADE:

DIGATRADE is a global digital asset exchange and blockchain development services company located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company is owned and operated 100% by Digatrade Financial Corp which is publically listed on the OTC.QB under the trading symbol DIGAF. DIGAF is a reporting issuer in the Province of British Columbia, Canada with the British Columbia Securities Commission "BCSC" and in the United States with the Securities Exchange Commission "SEC". Digatrade operates as a registered Money Service Business "MSB" in Canada with FINTAC under Registration Number: M15954395.

