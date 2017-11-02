Centamin plc: Q3 Financial Results to 30 September 2017

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Centamin plc ("Centamin", the "Group" or "the Company") (LSE: CEY, TSX: CEE) is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2017.

Q3 2017 Operational Highlights (1),(2)

Record quarterly gold production of 156,533 ounces was a 26% increase on Q2 2017 and 5% higher than Q3 2016.

Q3 2017 cash cost of production and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) remain well controlled resulting in unit cash cost of production of US$483 per ounce produced and unit AISC of US$732 per ounce sold.

Full year 2017 guidance maintained at 540,000 ounces, with US$580 per ounce cash cost of production and US$790 per ounce AISC.·Quarterly throughput of 3.0 million tonnes from Sukari process plant, a slight decrease of 2% on Q2 2017 and an increase of 7% on Q3 2016 performance.

Amun / Ptah underground operations delivered 302kt at a grade of 7.98g/t to the ROM pad with mill feed from underground of 305kt at 8.07g/t during the period.

Third successive record quarterly open-pit material movement of 18.6 million tonnes.

Continued positive results from underground exploration drilling at Sukari at both Amun / Ptah and Cleopatra and further encouraging drill results received from Côte d'Ivoire.

Development of the Cleopatra exploration decline, located in the north-east of Sukari Hill, advanced 153 metres.

