sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,595 Euro		-0,017
-1,05 %
WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,588
1,65
08:35
1,607
1,644
08:36
02.11.2017 | 08:21
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Centamin plc: Q3 Financial Results to 30 September 2017

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Centamin plc ("Centamin", the "Group" or "the Company") (LSE: CEY, TSX: CEE) is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2017.

Q3 2017 Operational Highlights (1),(2)

  • Record quarterly gold production of 156,533 ounces was a 26% increase on Q2 2017 and 5% higher than Q3 2016.
  • Q3 2017 cash cost of production and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) remain well controlled resulting in unit cash cost of production of US$483 per ounce produced and unit AISC of US$732 per ounce sold.
  • Full year 2017 guidance maintained at 540,000 ounces, with US$580 per ounce cash cost of production and US$790 per ounce AISC.·Quarterly throughput of 3.0 million tonnes from Sukari process plant, a slight decrease of 2% on Q2 2017 and an increase of 7% on Q3 2016 performance.
  • Amun / Ptah underground operations delivered 302kt at a grade of 7.98g/t to the ROM pad with mill feed from underground of 305kt at 8.07g/t during the period.
  • Third successive record quarterly open-pit material movement of 18.6 million tonnes.
  • Continued positive results from underground exploration drilling at Sukari at both Amun / Ptah and Cleopatra and further encouraging drill results received from Côte d'Ivoire.
  • Development of the Cleopatra exploration decline, located in the north-east of Sukari Hill, advanced 153 metres.

For more information, please contact:

Centamin plc
Andrew Pardey, Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Stephens, Chief Development Officer
(info@centamin.com) +44 (0) 1534 828700

Buchanan
Bobby Morse
Chris Judd
Patrick Hanrahan
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Please follow link to view full version: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3299V_-2017-11-1.pdf

SOURCE: Centamin plc


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE