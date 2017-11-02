Sampo Oyj: Timo Vuorinen leaves Sampo Group Executive Committee

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 November 2017 at 9:25 am

Timo Vuorinen leaves Sampo Group Executive Committee

Timo Vuorinen, former Managing Director of If P&C Insurance Company Ltd (Finland), Head of Private Sales and Services (Finland) and Head of Business Area Baltic has decided to resign from his operative responsibilities and will hence leave Sampo Group Executive Committee as of today. This is a consequence of the decision to merge If P&C Insurance Company Ltd (Finland) with If P&C Insurance Ltd. Vuorinen will be employed by Sampo Group until the end of 2017.

Vuorinen has worked at If P&C Insurance Group since 2003 and he has been a member of Sampo Group Executive Committee since September 2009.

