

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in September, though slightly, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



The producer price index climbed 4.3 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.1 percent increase in August. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Domestic market prices grew 3.3 percent annually in September and foreign market prices rose by 6.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.3 percent from August, when it increased by 0.7 percent.



