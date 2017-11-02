ClipperData And Eqlim Partner For Supply Chain Disruption Alert Service Across Global Crude Oil And Product Markets

New open source based event detection combined with proprietary real-time cargo tracking is delivering unprecedented granular transparency of global petroleum supply chains

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ClipperData LLC, the global leader in real-time crude oil and petroleum product cargo tracking, and Eqlim, a pioneer in the field of real-time, open source intelligence and event detection, today announced strong demand on their partnership to create a contextual supply chain disruption alert service, called "Impact Alerts."

Impact Alerts goes beyond rapid reporting to concise, quantitatively-based interpretation. Each event detected - fighting in Iraq, refinery accidents in Argentina, oil spills in China - is instantaneously bound to supply chain networks; and associated numerical data about capacities and flows up to the previous day are combined into a single alert sent to market participants.

The service is already being used by investment banks and commodity traders to detect medium and short-term impacts on flows. Trading desks are immediately made aware of effects on supply and demand. Chartering desks are notified of acts of piracy, port closures, strikes and other events that can cause expensive delays in loading and discharge. Equity and debt investors can track, and quantify, the impact that events will have on the companies they follow.

"Our clients expect us to move beyond looking backward at what has just happened to looking forward to what may happen next. The partnership with Eqlim allows us to do just that," says Abudi Zein, ClipperData's Chief Executive Officer.

Eqlim's Chief Executive Officer, Hassan Alassaad, added: "Our relationship with ClipperData fills a gap that we have long identified in the market: connecting open-source signals with physical distribution infrastructure and trade flows."

"Since the Impact Alerts have been launched mostly in reaction to client demand and guidance, I am not surprised the uptake in the market has been rapid and spread across many company types," said Lee Andrews, ClipperData's Chief Operating Officer.

Market participants who wish to obtain a no-cost trial of this innovative service should email David Francoeur, ClipperData's Chief Marketing Officer, at: David.Francoeur@ClipperData.com

ABOUT CLIPPERDATA

ClipperData, headquartered in New York City, holds exclusive partnerships with Datamyne, giving us extensive access to U.S. Customs & Border Protection data, and Inchcape Shipping Services, the world's largest port agent. ClipperData offers the industry's most comprehensive database of waterborne - oceangoing, inland barge, ship-to-ship and floating storage - flows of all crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. ClipperData delivers unrivalled real-time transparency: by ship, grade, API gravity, volume, load/discharge port and dock, along with consignee information. www.clipperdata.com

ABOUT EQLIM

Eqlim is a data company combining open source risk intelligence with human oversight. Based on technology that processes multi-lingual and multi-sourced content, Eqlim provides global real-time coverage for a wide spectrum of geopolitical, operational, and environment related events impacting economic networks. www.eqlim.com

