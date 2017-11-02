

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 4.3% to 104.2 billion Japanese yen from 99.93 billion yen last year. Earnings per share grew to 236.14 yen from 226.45 yen a year ago.



Operating income climbed 49.7% to 172.9 billion yen year-on-year mainly owing to improvement in profit in Japan, Asia, and Europe.



The consolidated net sales increased 22.2% to 1.83 trillion yen from 1.50 trillion yen a year ago. The Japanese domestic net sales increased 7%, while the overseas net sales climbed 29.7%, mainly owing to increase in automobile and motorcycle sales in markets including India and Europe.



Further, the company said its interim cash dividends will be up by 8 yen per share from the previous forecast to 30 yen per share, since the second quarter results exceeded the forecasts made in the beginning of the fiscal year.



The year-end cash dividends will also be up by 8 yen per share from the previous forecast to 30 yen per share.



Further, the company lifted its fiscal year forecast.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now projects a 12.5 percent increase in attributable net income to 180 billion yen, and a 12.5 percent increase in operating income to 300 billion yen, while net sales would rise 13.6 percent to 3.6 trillion yen.



Previously, the company expected a 9.4 percent drop in attributable net income to 145 billion yen, and a 10 percent drop in operating income to 240 billion yen, while net sales were expected to rise 7.3 percent to 3.4 trillion yen.



