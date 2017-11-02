STOCKHOLM, Nov. 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Sandvik has in line with previous communication now completed the divestments of Mining Systems.
The Mining Systems conveyor components business, including the closely related specialist conveyor systems business in Hollola (Finland), has been divested to NEPEAN.
The Mining Systems project business has been divested to FLSmidth, with the exception of the project business assets in South Africa which awaits merger control clearance. Clearence is expected during the first quarter 2018.
Mining Systems has been reported in discontinued operations and the divested businesses will as of today be deconsolidated from Sandvik's financial statements. The projects to be finalized during 2017-2019 by Sandvik, through an operational agreement with FLSmidth, will however remain reported in discontinued operations.
The closing of the transactions will have no impact on earnings per share.
Sandvik AB
For further information contact:
Jessica Alm
EVP and Head of Group Communications
Sandvik
Phone+46-8-456-1288
Ann-Sofie Nordh
Vice President Investor Relations
Sandvik
Phone +46-8-456-1494
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-completes-the-mining-systems-divestment,c2381137
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2381137/745436.pdf
Sandvik completes the Mining Systems divestment