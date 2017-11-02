

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer confidence improved marginally in October, survey data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -2 in October from -3 in July. The score was forecast to improve to zero.



The optimistic outlook for economic development and unemployment, in particular, continued to contribute to the positive outlook.



The indicator measuring general economic development over the coming year dropped 2 points to +14. Nonetheless, the score was clearly above the long-term average of -10.



The sub-index for the expected development of the unemployed dropped 2 points to +39 in October, well below the average of 50.



Meanwhile, expectations for own future financial position remained pessimistic. The corresponding indicator came in at -6, from -4 in July but below the average of +2.



With the slight increase of 5 to +22 points, the sub-index for the expected savings was close to the average of +21 points in October.



