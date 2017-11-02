THE BOARD OF AFFECTO PLC HAS RESOLVED TO APPLY FOR DELISTING OF AFFECTO'S SHARES FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI AND TO CHANGE AFFECTO'S FINANCIAL REPORTING



Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 2 November 2017 at 9:45, Helsinki



THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.



THE BOARD OF AFFECTO PLC HAS RESOLVED TO APPLY FOR DELISTING OF AFFECTO'S SHARES FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI AND TO CHANGE AFFECTO'S FINANCIAL REPORTING



Affecto Plc's ("Affecto") board of directors has resolved to apply for the termination of public trading of the shares of Affecto and the delisting of the shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki"). In addition, the board of directors of Affecto resolved that Affecto will not publish an interim Q3 report.



CGI Nordic Investments Limited ("CGI Nordic") an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Group Inc. owns approximately 96.67 per cent of all the shares and votes in Affecto which are not owned by Affecto or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries. CGI Nordic has initiated redemption proceedings for the remaining Affecto shares under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended).



Provided that the arbitral tribunal to be appointed for the redemption proceedings confirms that CGI Nordic's redemption right is clear, CGI Nordic is entitled to gain title to all the shares in Affecto held by the remaining shareholders immediately against the placement of a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price.



Affecto will submit an application to Nasdaq Helsinki concerning delisting of its shares from the official list on 9 November 2017. In the application Affecto requests that the quotation of Affecto's shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki be terminated without delay upon CGI Nordic having gained title to all the shares in Affecto that are not owned by Affecto or any of its subsidiaries in the redemption proceedings.



As a result of the minority share redemption proceedings and the resolution regarding the application for termination of trading and the delisting of shares Affecto will not publish an interim Q3 report. This marks a change to the financial reporting timetable announced earlier by Affecto for the 2017 financial year according to which Affecto would publish an interim Q3 report on Tuesday 7 November 2017. Pursuant to the amendment of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended) that entered into force on 26 November 2015 listed companies are no longer obligated to publish interim reports for the first three and nine months of their financial periods.



Affecto Plc



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Heikki Nikku Managing Director heikki.nikku@cgi.com tel. +358 400 500782



Jarkko Virtanen Director, Marketing and Communications jarkko.virtanen@cgi.com +358 40 7593603



AFFECTO



Affecto is a Northern European full-stack data house with expertise in data intensive technologies. Their expertise ranges from enterprise information management to artificial intelligence. Affecto creates business value for its customers by helping them become data driven, thus transforming their businesses. Affecto has long term, committed customer relationships with a large number of essential Northern European companies as well as public institutions. Affecto has a local presence with 18 offices forming a powerful grid, and is a unique home for its 1000+ employees.



DISCLAIMER



THIS RELEASE IS FOR GENERAL INFORMATION ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL OR ANY INVITATION TO PARTICIPATE. INVESTORS MAY ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN AN OFFER DOCUMENT WHEN AVAILABLE.



THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES IS NOT BEING AND WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER THE MAKING OF SUCH AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHICH WOULD REQUIRE FURTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED UNDER FINNISH LAW.



ACCORDINGLY, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHICH WOULD REQUIRE FURTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED UNDER FINNISH LAW. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES IS NOT BEING AND WILL NOT BE MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE, E-MAIL OR OTHER FORMS OF ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG, AND MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS, INSTRUMENTALITY OR FACILITY FROM OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR BY PERSONS LOCATED OR RESIDENT THEREIN, OR PERSONS (INCLUDING AGENTS, FIDUCIARIES OR OTHER INTERMEDIARIES) ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF PERSONS LOCATED OR RESIDENT THEREIN. ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID.