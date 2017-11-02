

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc. (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food and beverages industries, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 26 per share to 161 million pounds from last year's 128 million pounds. Earnings per share, meanwhile, dropped 3 percent to 26.5 pence from prior year's 27.4 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 169 million pounds, compared to 140 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 27.6 pence, compared to 24.3 pence a year ago.



Sales for the period grew 6 percent to 1.40 billion pounds from 1.32 billion pounds last year with volume growth in both business divisions.



Further, the company said an increase in the interim dividend for the six months of 0.2p to 8.4p has been approved by the Board, reflecting the Board's confidence in the business while at the same time continuing to rebuild cash cover. This will be paid on January 5 to all shareholders on the Register of Members on December 1, 2017.



Looking ahead, Javed Ahmed, Chief Executive, said, 'Turning to the outlook, we expect underlying adjusted profit before tax in constant currency for the full year to be modestly higher than we anticipated coming into the year driven by the strong first half performance.'



