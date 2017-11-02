Rambler Metals and Mining plc: Rambler Releases Third Quarter Production Results & Exploration Update

Mill Currently Averaging 1,150 mtpd; Targeting 1,250 mtpd in November 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - NEWFOUNDLAND and LABRADOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, LSE: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today provides production results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2017 ('Q3/17').

Q3/17 Production Summary

Copper feed grade for the quarter was 1.38% with a gold grade of 0.66 g/t. Total mill throughput for the period ending 30 September 2017 was 79,300 dry metric tonnes ('dmt'), a 9% decrease over the previous quarter; 14% increase over the same quarter F2016.

During the period the copper milling facility averaged 920 metric tonnes per day ('mtpd') during operational hours. This is a decrease over the previous quarter as a result of a secondary crusher issue early in July. Primary crushing was available at a reduced rate during repairs however the monthly average was only 814 mtpd. The mill is currently averaging approximately 1,150 mtpd.

Underground development into the Lower Footwall Zone continued at pace during the quarter and the Company is targeting production at 1,250 mtpd in November 2017. The mill itself has completed all known bottleneck modifications and now awaits a steady 1,250 mtpd ore feed from the mine to confirm that the modifications were successful. The Company has revised its annual production guidance to account for the delay in underground development.

Average recoveries to concentrate for the quarter were: copper 95.38% and gold 61.68% with a concentrate grade of 28.9% and 9.0 g/t for copper and gold respectively.

- The mill produced 3,614 dmt of concentrate, a 17% decrease over Q2/17, containing saleable metal of 1,004 tonnes of copper and 930 ounces of gold. This represents a 10% and 1% decrease respectively over the previous quarter.

