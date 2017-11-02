

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Gold producer Randgold Resources Ltd. (RRS.L, GOLD) reported that its profit before income tax for the third quarter decreased to $96.79 million from $109.48 million last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the quarter was $48.71 million or $0.52 per share, down from $65.57 million or $0.70 per share a year ago.



Total revenues for the quarter decreased to $298.09 million from $300.00 million in the prior-year quarter.



Gold sales for the quarter of $387.78 million decreased from $392.78 million in the previous quarter. However, group sales for the quarter of 302,620 ounces rose from 294,745 ounces in the previous quarter.



Looking ahead to the full-year 2017, the company said it remains well positioned to achieve the top end of its production guidance.



