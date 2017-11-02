

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported that its third-quarter income attributable to shareholders significantly increased to $4.09 billion or $0.49 per share from last year's $1.38 billion or $0.19 per share.



Income before taxation surged to $5.66 billion from $1.86 billion in the prior year.



Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said, 'Shell's three businesses all made resilient contributions to this strong set of results. Upstream generated almost half of the $10 billion cash flow from operations excluding working capital this quarter, at an average Brent oil price of $52 per barrel, and this was complemented by good cash contributions from our growing Integrated Gas business and from Downstream. This competitive performance is further evidence of Shell's growing momentum, and strengthens my firm belief that our strategy is working.'



CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items increased to $4.10 billion from $2.79 billion last year, reflecting higher contributions from Downstream, Upstream and Integrated Gas. Earnings benefited mainly from stronger refining and chemicals industry conditions, increased realised oil and gas prices and higher production from new fields, offsetting the impact of field declines and divestments. Basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items grew to $0.50 from $0.35 in the prior year.



Total revenue and other income for the quarter grew to $77.73 billion from $62.94 billion last year.



Compared with the fourth quarter 2016, Integrated Gas production volumes are expected to be positively impacted by some 90 thousand boe/d, mainly associated with Gorgon and portfolio impacts.



Compared with the fourth quarter 2016, Upstream earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 250 thousand boe/d associated with completed divestments, as well as some 40 thousand boe/d associated with higher maintenance activities. Lower production in NAM in the Netherlands and an improved security situation in Nigeria, although situation remains sensitive, are expected to be largely offsetting.



Refinery availability is expected to increase in the fourth quarter 2017 as a result of lower levels of maintenance compared with the same period a year ago.



Chemicals manufacturing plant availability is expected to increase in the fourth quarter 2017, reflecting improved operational performance at Bukom and lower maintenance compared with the fourth quarter 2016.



As a result of completed divestments in Malaysia, Australia, and the separation of Motiva assets, oil products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 250 thousand barrels per day compared with the same period a year ago.



Corporate earnings excluding identified items and exchange rate impacts are expected to be a net charge of $350 - 450 million in the fourth quarter.



Royal Dutch Shell also announced an interim dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2017 of US$0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX