If recovery is the problem in training, whole body cryotherapy (WBC) is the solution. Tony Dorigo, CEO, CryoBoom, played professional football in the United Kingdom (UK) for 19 years, focusing on training and recovery. "I always looked for any advantage to endure a long, tough Premier League season. Recovery was vital.," said Tony. "Today, WBC is easily the best treatment."

WBC is a cold therapy modality. For three minutes, users stand in a cryosauna filled with nitrogen vapor that drops between -90°C to -120°C. It helps with athletic recovery and overall wellness, leading elite athletes worldwide to utilize it as a critical training component. Additionally, for fitness and wellness entrepreneurs, WBC is leveraged as a revenue-generating service to retain and attract members.

Seeing the value of cryotherapy is one thing. For UK fitness entrepreneurs, easily adding it was another. The ability to manage costs per cryotherapy session, ensure cryosaunas run efficiently and that their business partner could scale when they're ready to grow were top concerns. An additional UK challenge was with select gas companies not supplying nitrogen gas.

One company has forged on. Impact Cryotherapy, an industry-leader in the US cryotherapy market, recently partnered with Air Liquide UK. "The UK cryotherapy market is a significant growth trend," said Brandon Lang, Market Unit Manager, Air Liquide. "Building on the success of our US teams, Air Liquide UK is committed to the development of this health-based technology."

"Established in 8 countries, we understand this market wherever entrepreneurs see opportunity," said Richard Otto, CEO, Impact Cryotherapy. "Impact is an American product UK entrepreneurs can make money with in their business."

Impact Cryotherapy

Impact Cryotherapy is the leading whole body cryotherapy company in the U.S. Committed to the UK, Impact cryosaunas meet the certification requirements to display the highly-respected CE Mark. The mark is mandatory for certain products sold in the European Economic Area (EEA), indicating the product meets safety, health, environmental protection and quality assurance standards. The mark is found outside the EEA, making it a recognizable and valuable standard worldwide. Impact equipment is used by professional and university sports teams, training and fitness facilities and wellness entrepreneurs.

