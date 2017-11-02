Analytic Software Leader FICO Joins UK's Manufacturing Technology Centre

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Silicon Valley analytics software firm FICO today announced that it has been accepted to the UK's Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), an organization that links manufacturers with new technologies. The MTC will use FICO/sup> Xpress Optimization software to help manufacturers understand how advances in optimisation can improve production efficiency, scheduling, supply chains and other processes.

The MTC develops andproves innovative manufacturing processes and technologies in an agile, low-risk environment, in partnership with industry, academia and other institutions. It focuses ondelivering bespokemanufacturing system solutions for customers. The MTC now has more than 100 members from SMEs to some of the biggest brands in the world such as Unilever, Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems and Siemens.

"Today, every machine, process and resource within the organisation has a direct impact on multiple aspects of the business," said Shahriar Saghri, Senior Research Engineer at the MTC. "Optimisation can help manufacturers use all their data to discover optimal strategies across their value chain. We offer the perfect way for manufacturers to explore what's possible now, and FICO has the deep expertise in this technology to give our members an analytic edge."

"Advanced analytics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and optimization will power the manufacturing industry to new levels of performance and efficiency," said Steve Hadaway, general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at FICO. "We have found keen interest in the UK, and worldwide, from manufacturers seeking to realise the potential of Industry 4.0. Through the MTC, we can help manufacturers investigate advanced analytics to make faster, smarter decisions throughout their planning, production and supply chain lifecycles."

FICO's solutions for manufacturers include FICO/sup> Xpress Optimization, the world's most advanced optimisation software, as well as the FICO/sup> Decision Management Suite, a platform for building and managing analytics-powered applications. FICO works with manufacturers worldwide, including Shell, Honeywell and Solar City. The company awarded a 2017 FICO Decisions Award to PepsiCo for its work in optimizing network sourcing based on total cost, support loads and unmet demand.

About the MTC

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) is inspiring Great British manufacturing globally by developing innovative manufacturing technologies and processes in partnership with industry, academia and other institutions. Founded in 2010, the MTC has some of the most advanced manufacturing equipment in the world enabling it to provide a specialised environment for the development and demonstration of innovation to be used on an industrial scale.

A leading proponent of Digitising Manufacturing and home to the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing, the MTC has expertise across a range of technologies. The MTC works collaboratively with companies of all sizes from start-ups to global corporations in diverse industry sectors including aerospace, marine, defence, construction and food and drink.

The MTC has more than 100 industrial members, who play an active role in the steering of the technological path of the organisation. The MTC is part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, which is supported by Innovate UK.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 180 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

