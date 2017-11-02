

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported Thursday that its third quarter Group like-for-like or LFL sales excluding fuel were up 2.5%, comprising contributions from Retail of 2.1% and Wholesale of 0.4%. Group LFL including fuel was up 3.4%.



Total sales for the quarter excluding fuel were up 2.3%, while it grew 3.2% including fuel.



In its trading statement for the 13 weeks to October 29, the company noted that LFL volume was again positive, and LFL transactions were up 2.1% as more customers continued to buy more from Morrisons.



In the quarter, retail contribution to LFL sales growth excluding fuel was 2.1 percent, while wholesale contribution was 0.4 percent.



David Potts, Chief Executive, said, 'We are pleased with a further step up in our competitiveness and another period of positive like for like sales growth. I am confident our plans to keep serving customers better will enable us to continue the strong momentum of the year so far, into the important fourth quarter.'



