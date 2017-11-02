UiPath and Celonis Team to Rapidly Accelerate the Customer Journey to Digital Business Operations

NEW YORK, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Companies combine Robotic Process Automation with Process Mining to accelerate the initialization, implementation, and industrialization of customers' digital business operations

UiPath, a leading global robotic process automation (RPA) platform vendor, and Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining software, announced a strategic partnership today.In response to popular demand from customers, the companies will jointly-market and co-sell their respective solutions empowering customers to transform and digitize their businesses by streamlining and automating their processes.

Combining both solutions overcomes many of the challenges large enterprises face when trying to automate their processes, and has the potential to further simplify RPA implementation times by an additional 50-60%. Customers can now automatically visualize and screen their processes for areas with highest automation potential, and subsequently build, test, and deploy RPA in an accelerated and structured fashion. Following the deployment of UiPath robots, customers can leverage the purpose-built UiPath/Celonis integration, which will offer the industry's first capability to continuously analyze, manage and monitor both human and digital workers interacting with their business processes.

In summary, combining RPA with Process Mining customers can:

Evaluate their current processes by getting instant visualization of the as-is processes Identify process automation opportunities with highest business impact Understand the RPA business case based on their companies' data Reduce project risk through 100% process transparency at all phases of the RPA implementation Measure, sustain and adapt their digitized processes over time

"UiPath is committed to delivering the most capable, agile and scalable RPA platform in the market," commented Daniel Dines, CEO and founder of UiPath. "Working with Celonis, our vision is to dramatically accelerate process automation deployment based on Celonis' ability to capture complete workforce analytics data. UiPath is already recognized for its simplicity and speed-of-implementation to digitize a business process. Together we are simplifying the ability for our customers to digitize a wide range of processes throughout their business operations."

"It is crucial for customers to understand the maturity of their processes and decide which processes are standardized enough to benefit from RPA and which processes require further streamlining upfront" said Alexander Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "Combining Celonis with RPA customers can digitize their entire business operations faster and end-to-end using both powerful analytics and state of the art automation. Using Process Mining, our customers have accelerated and optimized their RPA results significantly."

About UiPath

UiPath is a leading global Robotic Process Automation vendor providing a complete software platform to help organizations efficiently automate business processes. The company is at the forefront of the digital business revolution achieving over 500% yearly revenue growth since 2015. A global community of thousands of users and over 300 customers use UiPath's Platform to deploy attended and unattended software robots quickly and accurately resulting in better business outcomes, stronger security and compliance across complex processes, and higher job satisfaction.

About Celonis

Celonis is the world market leader in enterprise-proven Process Mining software. Celonis applies machine learning across company data to provide full, unbiased visibility into all IT-supported business processes, uncover hidden problems, and give prescriptive recommendations on how to resolve them quickly. Enterprises of all sizes - including companies such as Siemens, ABB, Bayer, and Vodafone - trust Celonis to act as an automated advisor and provide transparency into their operations. For more information, visit http://www.celonis.com or follow @Celonis.