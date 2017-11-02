Softomotive to Present at KPMG's "Digital Labour" Partner Symposium

LONDON, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"RPA as a Catalyst for Finance, Banking and Insurance Workforce Shift"

Softomotive, one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology has today announced its participation at KPMG's Innovation Lab in Düsseldorf.

The digitization of the working environment will be the focus point of discussions during KPMG's Digital Labour Symposium and Innovation Lab on Thursday, November the 23rd. In a business environment where the only constant is change, business leaders must invest in new strategies to adapt to digital labour's technology disruption. Robotic Process Automation is the next big thing in taking over dull, repetitive workplace tasks while eliminating errors and dramatically cutting down costs.

KPMG's symposium will provide an overview of technology trends in the area "digital labour" - from robotic process automation (RPA) to artificial intelligence (AI), completed by hot topics such as change management and trust in AI.

As part of the event's Innovation Lab, accompanied by KPMG's alliance partners, Softomotive will present a case study on "RPA as a Catalyst for Finance, Banking and Insurance Workforce Shift".

The conference at a glance:

Experts from business and academia provide insights into technologies and trends, and discuss aspects such as change management, employment law, etc. An interactive marketplace with KPMG technology partners offers approx. 150 participants the chance to experience application areas ranging from Robotics Process Automation (RPA) all the way up to machine learning, and provides an opportunity to share knowledge. The keynote speaker is science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar. The symposium will be hosted by Varinia Bernau from WirtschaftsWoche. Learn more here.

