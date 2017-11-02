Turku, Finland, 2017-11-02 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELESTE CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 2.11.2017



TELESTE TO PUBLISH: INTERIM REPORT Q3 2017 ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9th



Invitation to press briefing



Teleste will publish its Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2017 as a stock exchange release on November 9th 2017 at approx. 08:30 a.m. EET.



A briefing for investors, media and analysts and will be held the same day in Helsinki hosted by the CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara. Teleste's CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen will also be present in the briefing.



BRIEFING (held in Finnish): Date: Thursday, November 9th 2017 Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET Location: Restaurant Savoy, 7th floor, Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki



Attendance information by Nov 8th to: investor.relations@teleste.com Tiina Vuorinen Tel. +358 2 2605 611



Welcome,



Jukka Rinnevaara President and CEO Teleste Corporation



Attachment:

