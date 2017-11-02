The Swedish audio product developer Jays AB (publ) has signed a distribution agreement with iFactory Asia, a leading distributor for in-ear monitor and high end headphone brands in Singapore.



Based in Singapore, iFactory Asia specializes in the distribution of premium and quality consumer technology and electronics, covering about 130 retail channels island-wide.



"We are proud to be able to use our proven expertise and experience developed in the past eight years to help Jays relaunch the brand in Singapore. We are optimistic that Jays' local presence and its leading position in the industry will be further enhanced and strengthened upon the commencement of our partnership", says Mr. Soon, Director of iFactory Asia Pte Ltd.



"As Singapore is one of the larger Asian markets and an historically important market for Jays, I am confident that the partnership with iFactory Asia will result in advantageous business and brand awareness", says Henrik Andersson, CEO of Jays AB (publ).



For more information, please contact: Henrik Andersson, CEO Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55 Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com



