

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) Thursday reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for six months was 238.3 billion yen or 135.01 yen per share, significantly higher than last year's 121.98 billion yen or 68.01 yen per share.



Total revenue for the half year reached 2.39 trillion yen, an increase of 17.8 percent, compared to 2.03 trillion yen for the same period last year.



Looking ahead to the fiscal 2018, the Group now forecast profit attributable to owners of the parent of 400 billion yen, compared to prior projected 320 billion yen.



