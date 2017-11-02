

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 01-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,719,297.43 11.6439



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 31,060,899.89 15.8071



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 866,307.85 19.1865



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,701,234.30 18.2683



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 01/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 875000 USD 9,359,704.23 10.6968



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4525000 USD 48,400,725.24 10.6963



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 42,329,398.96 13.4593



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 309,192.24 14.7234



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,251,587.88 17.4803



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,836,050.72 17.641



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 210010 GBP 2,487,423.97 11.8443



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 66,221,282.49 18.1927



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 39,482,876.36 20.1443



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 59,413,713.60 18.3943



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,908,044.80 15.4889



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 01/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,617,948.92 15.5572



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,807,504.27 16.9127



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,433,312.46 19.9071



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,717,529.84 17.6186



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1960000 GBP 21,955,390.83 11.2017



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,370,465.88 19.5753



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 01/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,815,501.97 19.9681



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,080,044.91 20.3202



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 01/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,416,799.02 18.2229



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,694,455.52 18.2223



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 01/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 21,107,664.07 14.0718



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,071,976.95 20.1559



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,547,324.85 17.2556



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,745,862.42 11.661



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,204,955.87 20.112



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13650000 USD 235,677,440.60 17.2657



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,814,563.46 18.4589



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,356,690.82 5.6756



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 34,762,337.72 19.1002



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,061,381.65 16.3289



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,886,217.68 14.5094



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,478,898.97 18.258



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 01/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 321,809.47 20.1131



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,304,962.38 20.4037



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 780000 USD 15,602,491.11 20.0032



