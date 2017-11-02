Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer HelloFresh SE
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Kuerzel/mnemonic: HFG
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (10,25/12,00)
